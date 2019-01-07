Last Online 10 days ago

Sponsored Links







I didn't bowl a league this year, and probably won't next year either, but I'l try to check in more to say hi. A few years ago I was on here every single day.



But I'm in my hotel room at South Point right now, waking up and bowling Team event at Nationals tomorrow at 11:00. This is my fifth year. I've done zero prep or practice, couldn't care less how I bowl...just glad to be here with friends and family, keeping the tradition alive.



Well I said I'd report back, so here I am.



For starters, this was the most fun I've had at Nationals. Can't put my finger on exactly why. Maybe it was just good to be back on the lanes. But I had a blast, and so did most of the team.



I took two balls with me. A green Quantum and a blue Vibe. I used the Vibe for 8.5 games and felt perfectly comfortable using only it. I left the Quantum behind when we packed up after D/S.



Team event seemed somewhat easy to me, after the first few frames. It broke down quickly, and consistently. There was plenty of free angle, but a definite out of bounds. I shot 549, with a clean 210 last game.



Doubles and singles played much tougher for all of us. Much more oil, that didn't break down nearly as quickly. We didn't execute a gameplan, and paid for it, with each game getting tougher. I shot 525 and 527 with a 208 last game that started with a four bagger.



I had 1601 for the tournament which is slightly better than average for me. I think it will cash in standard division All-Events, if only for $20. I'm pleased considering I'd thrown exactly zero games in the previous 14 months.



I really like South Point and am looking forward to it returning in the future. But before that, its Reno next year! I'm looking forward to it already.



Hope you guys are all well. I'll be sure to check in more often though I doubt I'll have much bowling related to talk about. Take care.

