2019 Summer Leagues

Well, plenty of timing issues. noticed bad releases too. Speed was very slow, about 12 mph. Spare shooting on right side was poor, missed 4 10 pins, all to the left as my spare ball hooked



I grabbed an older ball to take, Hammer Nasty. went early and had it refinished at the



The lanes were a little snappy and this ball snaps. I got thru the nite with a 16+, 17+ and low 200. But, 3 opens in each game really hurt, 4 10 pins and couple splits.



I finally got the timing down by game 3 with 2 turkeys in the game.



It will come, but slowly.



The big thing was, I didn't get tired or winded after my heart attack. I start Cardiac Physical Therapy on Monday. It can only get better.



Started my attempt for a come back Wed. Got on a good team of friends. Should be fun and they are the kind who could help me.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









