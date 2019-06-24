BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
#199956 - 06/24/19 10:10 AM So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 769
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
So yesterday, the USBC announced that the 3-unit rule in regards to lane dressing is dead. No more inspections needed. They acknowledged that the balls beat the oil so badly it was not an issue anymore.

https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?i...13bD9m_T2VEkN3k

Now there were a couple of immediate reactions, with the most prevalent being No kidding, glad you finally figured it out.

My reaction was how this furthers the perception that league bowling is not a real sport anyway, just an activity. I also think it furthers the perception that sanctioning is not required, and this is becoming a bit of a joke.

I fully understand how things are, many centers, including the one I have left, don't take the house shot seriously anyway. But as an old guy, I expect to find lanes so dry that I can no longer bowl. I just think it puts sanctioned bowling in the fast lane towards meaningless.
Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199959 - 06/24/19 02:34 PM Re: So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 694
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Sanctioned leagues haven't been needed since lane blocking became legal. When perfectos jumped from 600 each year to 36,000 per years, the integrity of the game was damaged beyond redemption. Today, association fees and USBC fees are simply a waste of money for league bowlers.

Bowling will become a victim of deregulation. Everyone is hooked on high scoring conditions and equipment. Anything done to make the game more realistic will simply drive people and pro-shops out of the game.

How long would bowling last if less than 10% of the bowlers could average over 190?

Top
#199960 - 06/24/19 03:48 PM Re: So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 769
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
I fully understand why they did this, and that they haven't been able to enforce anything anyway. Would be nice if they could, but fact is, only a tiny percentage of league bowlers would have supported it.

As for balls? I'd have to think that given the existing over/under conditions, and dry dry dry and possibly worse coming, who the heck needs strong asylums anyway? Maybe everyone will be trowing ultra weak and/or urethan in coming years. I almost had a weak Monet this month in getting a new ball, but will stick with what I have I guess.
Top
#199961 - 06/24/19 08:04 PM Re: So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1200
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Well, what I am concerned about is how USBC continues to change the rules. My balls were drilled to be legal for the new rules and now I am finding out I have 3 more balls that will be deemed illegal come August 1, 2020. Why are they even concern about the balls when they are not about the oil? Makes no sense to me.


Effective Aug. 1, 2020, drilled holes cannot exceed a diameter of 1-9/16 inches and a hole cannot have a depth of more than 4-1/2 inches. The specification includes holes in which removable devices are used, though the holes size specifically was set to allow all existing removeable devises to remain.
Top
#199964 - 06/24/19 11:47 PM Re: So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 593
A/S/L: 35/M/NH
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Sanctioned leagues haven't been needed since lane blocking became legal. When perfectos jumped from 600 each year to 36,000 per years, the integrity of the game was damaged beyond redemption. Today, association fees and USBC fees are simply a waste of money for league bowlers.

Bowling will become a victim of deregulation. Everyone is hooked on high scoring conditions and equipment. Anything done to make the game more realistic will simply drive people and pro-shops out of the game.

How long would bowling last if less than 10% of the bowlers could average over 190?


Not sure the answer to your question but there are a lot of USBC bowlers that bowl just for the social aspect of it and average in the 140s-170s. If they put out a 20:1 shot or a 1:1 shot they'll come out and bowl. Unfortunately I think this segment of the membership is largely overlooked.
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
