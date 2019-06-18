BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
ChatBox:

#199944 - 06/18/19 04:35 PM
MNsportsfan
Action Bowler

Registered: 10/02/09
Posts: 203
A/S/L: 38/M/Omaha NE
Has anyone tried these? My fingers sweat bad and would love to try something like this, but have my doubts. There are no reviews anywhere, they look slick. Thanks for any input!

http://www.creativebowlingsolutions.com/index.php/power-finger-grips
_________________________
Lifetime
High game (300)
High Series (815)

Roto Grip Critical Theory
Rogue Cell
Hammer Psycho
Mutant Cell Pearl

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199945 - 06/18/19 06:37 PM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 71/M/California
I've never tried them, but I bowl with a couple of guys who where a glove that accomplish the same thing. I would think it would take awhile to get use to the feel or the lack there-of.

#199946 - 06/18/19 07:17 PM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
MNsportsfan
Action Bowler

Registered: 10/02/09
Posts: 203
A/S/L: 38/M/Omaha NE
I havent tried a full glove as my hand would really sweat then. Tried tape but it comes right off. Trying tape in finger holes currently. Thanks though!
_________________________
Lifetime
High game (300)
High Series (815)

Roto Grip Critical Theory
Rogue Cell
Hammer Psycho
Mutant Cell Pearl

#199947 - 06/18/19 08:35 PM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 71/M/California
The glove I saw was only for the 2 fingers and the thumb. I have a friend who uses an entire glove. He swears by it.

#199948 - 06/19/19 10:17 AM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
MNsportsfan
Action Bowler

Registered: 10/02/09
Posts: 203
A/S/L: 38/M/Omaha NE
I have tried the glove that has the index and pinky finger, it worked for awhile, but my middle and ring finger would still sweat so bad that I stopped using it. Am thinking these sleeves would work really well as the rest of my hand can breath. Just wished there were some reviews on this product. Can't find any anywhere and don't see anything about a money back guarantee or returns.
_________________________
Lifetime
High game (300)
High Series (815)

Roto Grip Critical Theory
Rogue Cell
Hammer Psycho
Mutant Cell Pearl

#199949 - 06/19/19 05:15 PM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
MNsportsfan
Action Bowler

Registered: 10/02/09
Posts: 203
A/S/L: 38/M/Omaha NE
I ordered them today after talking with a rep. I figured for 20.00 and two new ball rings, why not give them a try. Will let you know how they work.
_________________________
Lifetime
High game (300)
High Series (815)

Roto Grip Critical Theory
Rogue Cell
Hammer Psycho
Mutant Cell Pearl

#199950 - 06/19/19 09:14 PM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 71/M/California
By ball rings are you talking about flare lines?

#199951 - Yesterday at 12:31 AM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9794
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
An old friend of mine would buy a box of batting gloves at the end of baseball season for a discounted price. They had vent holes in the thumb webbing. So, they didn't get too hot to wear.

But, he used them to bowl with all year.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199952 - Yesterday at 09:43 AM Re: Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
MNsportsfan
Action Bowler

Registered: 10/02/09
Posts: 203
A/S/L: 38/M/Omaha NE
Sorry, rings to put bowling balls on the floor. These ones are stackable, kind of nice. 15.00 value included in order of the grips. I spoke with a rep, and he said the sleeves last about 2 years, if I need a smaller pair they will send for free. It's worth the 20.00 to see how well they work. I thought about batting gloves as well. But they are going to stink pretty bad after a few months.
_________________________
Lifetime
High game (300)
High Series (815)

Roto Grip Critical Theory
Rogue Cell
Hammer Psycho
Mutant Cell Pearl

