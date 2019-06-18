Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #199944 - 04:35 PM Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips MNsportsfan

Action Bowler



Registered: 10/02/09

Posts: 203

A/S/L: 38/M/Omaha NE



http://www.creativebowlingsolutions.com/index.php/power-finger-grips Has anyone tried these? My fingers sweat bad and would love to try something like this, but have my doubts. There are no reviews anywhere, they look slick. Thanks for any input!

Lifetime

High game (300)

High Series (815)



Roto Grip Critical Theory

Rogue Cell

Hammer Psycho

Mutant Cell Pearl



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 690

I've never tried them, but I bowl with a couple of guys who where a glove that accomplish the same thing. I would think it would take awhile to get use to the feel or the lack there-of.

MNsportsfan

Action Bowler



Registered: 10/02/09

Posts: 203

I havent tried a full glove as my hand would really sweat then. Tried tape but it comes right off. Trying tape in finger holes currently. Thanks though!

Lifetime

High game (300)

High Series (815)



Roto Grip Critical Theory

Rogue Cell

Hammer Psycho

Mutant Cell Pearl



82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 690

The glove I saw was only for the 2 fingers and the thumb. I have a friend who uses an entire glove. He swears by it.

MNsportsfan

Action Bowler



Registered: 10/02/09

Posts: 203

I have tried the glove that has the index and pinky finger, it worked for awhile, but my middle and ring finger would still sweat so bad that I stopped using it. Am thinking these sleeves would work really well as the rest of my hand can breath. Just wished there were some reviews on this product. Can't find any anywhere and don't see anything about a money back guarantee or returns.

Lifetime

High game (300)

High Series (815)



Roto Grip Critical Theory

Rogue Cell

Hammer Psycho

Mutant Cell Pearl



MNsportsfan

Action Bowler



Registered: 10/02/09

Posts: 203

I ordered them today after talking with a rep. I figured for 20.00 and two new ball rings, why not give them a try. Will let you know how they work.

Lifetime

High game (300)

High Series (815)



Roto Grip Critical Theory

Rogue Cell

Hammer Psycho

Mutant Cell Pearl



82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 690

By ball rings are you talking about flare lines?

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9794

An old friend of mine would buy a box of batting gloves at the end of baseball season for a discounted price. They had vent holes in the thumb webbing. So, they didn't get too hot to wear.



But, he used them to bowl with all year.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









MNsportsfan

Action Bowler



Registered: 10/02/09

Posts: 203

Sorry, rings to put bowling balls on the floor. These ones are stackable, kind of nice. 15.00 value included in order of the grips. I spoke with a rep, and he said the sleeves last about 2 years, if I need a smaller pair they will send for free. It's worth the 20.00 to see how well they work. I thought about batting gloves as well. But they are going to stink pretty bad after a few months.

Lifetime

High game (300)

High Series (815)



Roto Grip Critical Theory

Rogue Cell

Hammer Psycho

Mutant Cell Pearl



