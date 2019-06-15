Last Online 10 days ago

Wow, glad to see some still here. I felt I was witnessing the death of a site.
I too have plugged a couple balls, getting rid of the balance holes. Weird, but I notice very little difference. I thought they would be weaker then they were.
I'm bowling in 2 leagues at 2 different houses. Tuesday afternoon Senior League, which I use for competitive practice, and an open Wed night 4-man league with 34 teams.
The shots are completely different. The Sr League is at my old Brunswick house, which has now been renamed Bolero. It's a 38 foot shot narrow Christmas tree. A lot of dry outside of the 10 board. I actually can't use any of my equipment there as I no longer have the speed to keep the ball outside. And, the balls all gain friction early at any angle.
The second league is at the House I moved to a few years ago. It's more to my liking with a 42 foot shot and a good amount of oil. The balls I use at the old B house, just don't work here. So, I carry 2 complete sets of balls, one for each house, as I still carry all my equipment in the trunk of my car.
I'm not interested in any newer equipment, as I feel a surface change to my older stuff is sufficient for me. Besides, I feel the newer equip requires more speed to take advantage of the ball dynamics.
My re-start is going slowly. I wanted to take advantage of the Summer to recover from 5 months of no bowling. But, in week 3 of the Summer, I pulled my groin muscle which sidelined me for a couple of weeks. Now, I walk very gingerly. I'm elated when I see my speed at 12 mph.
So far, at the weaker house, with weaker equipment, I'm averaging 201. And, at the regular house with regular reactive equipment, I'm averaging 17X. Gotta get the 170 up to the 200 to consider this a satisfactory attempt.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl