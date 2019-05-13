Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #199922 - 11:30 AM 2019 Summer Leagues Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4686

A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4686A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA Our summer leagues are either about to or have already started. I won't be in one unless someone asks me to sub, but I'll be reading this thread to get a sense of how the rest of you are doing.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 168 HS: 615 HG: 255

Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 170



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 168 HS: 615 HG: 255Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 170 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199923 - 09:17 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9794

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9794A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Well, plenty of timing issues. noticed bad releases too. Speed was very slow, about 12 mph. Spare shooting on right side was poor, missed 4 10 pins, all to the left as my spare ball hooked



I grabbed an older ball to take, Hammer Nasty. went early and had it refinished at the



The lanes were a little snappy and this ball snaps. I got thru the nite with a 16+, 17+ and low 200. But, 3 opens in each game really hurt, 4 10 pins and couple splits.



I finally got the timing down by game 3 with 2 turkeys in the game.



It will come, but slowly.



The big thing was, I didn't get tired or winded after my heart attack. I start Cardiac Physical Therapy on Monday. It can only get better.



Crossing fingers. Started my attempt for a come back Wed. Got on a good team of friends. Should be fun and they are the kind who could help me.Well, plenty of timing issues. noticed bad releases too. Speed was very slow, about 12 mph. Spare shooting on right side was poor, missed 4 10 pins, all to the left as my spare ball hookedI grabbed an older ball to take, Hammer Nasty. went early and had it refinished at the Pro Shop . It fits really well and was comfy. Gave me confidence.The lanes were a little snappy and this ball snaps. I got thru the nite with a 16+, 17+ and low 200. But, 3 opens in each game really hurt, 4 10 pins and couple splits.I finally got the timing down by game 3 with 2 turkeys in the game.It will come, but slowly.The big thing was, I didn't get tired or winded after my heart attack. I start Cardiac Physical Therapy on Monday. It can only get better.Crossing fingers. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199926 - 08:12 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 590

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 590A/S/L: 35/M/NH Welcome back Dennis.



Bowling 1 league this summer on Monday nights. We started a few weeks ago but only bowled 1 week so far due to being at Nationals last week and the league deciding to take off the Memorial Day holiday.



It's on the White #2 pattern so a bit more of a challenge. However I found the line right away and started with a 248 out of the game but came crashing down after that with games of 177 and 167. I was tired and just didn't make good shots so I expect to do better in the coming weeks.



Did get a chance to sub in a regular house shot league on Wednesday night. First time bowling since I came back from nationals and was feeling a little sluggish (missed 3 spares including 2 single pins) but still shot 211, 246, 236. Really happy with a 693 on a night when I didn't have my best. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top #199942 - 10:58 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 590

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 590A/S/L: 35/M/NH for ball reaction. Last week had the left side to myself, this week had 3 other lefties.



Still in over/under hell. Have to hit a dime at 60 feet to strike. No hold at all. Throw it too slow or miss a hair inside and it's going right through the nose. Doesn't matter that I'm throwing pin down equipment either. It can't wait to jump off the pattern. Throw it too fast or miss outside I'm looking at a washout a lot of the time. Frustrating.



Think next week I am going try bowling without my wrist brace. That should reduce my tilt to about 3 degrees which hopefully will control the back end reaction. Last 3 weeks: 549, 499, 503. Absolutefor ball reaction. Last week had the left side to myself, this week had 3 other lefties.Still in over/under hell. Have to hit a dime at 60 feet to strike. No hold at all. Throw it too slow or miss a hair inside and it's going right through the nose. Doesn't matter that I'm throwing pin down equipment either. It can't wait to jump off the pattern. Throw it too fast or miss outside I'm looking at a washout a lot of the time. Frustrating.Think next week I am going try bowling without my wrist brace. That should reduce my tilt to about 3 degrees which hopefully will control the back end reaction.



Edited by wronghander ( 11:10 PM ) _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel