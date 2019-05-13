BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199922 - 05/13/19 11:30 AM 2019 Summer Leagues
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4686
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
Our summer leagues are either about to or have already started. I won't be in one unless someone asks me to sub, but I'll be reading this thread to get a sense of how the rest of you are doing.
#199923 - 05/17/19 09:17 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9792
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Started my attempt for a come back Wed. Got on a good team of friends. Should be fun and they are the kind who could help me.

Well, plenty of timing issues. noticed bad releases too. Speed was very slow, about 12 mph. Spare shooting on right side was poor, missed 4 10 pins, all to the left as my spare ball hooked

I grabbed an older ball to take, Hammer Nasty. went early and had it refinished at the Pro Shop. It fits really well and was comfy. Gave me confidence.

The lanes were a little snappy and this ball snaps. I got thru the nite with a 16+, 17+ and low 200. But, 3 opens in each game really hurt, 4 10 pins and couple splits.

I finally got the timing down by game 3 with 2 turkeys in the game.

It will come, but slowly.

The big thing was, I didn't get tired or winded after my heart attack. I start Cardiac Physical Therapy on Monday. It can only get better.

Crossing fingers.
#199926 - 05/31/19 08:12 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 589
A/S/L: 35/M/NH
Welcome back Dennis.

Bowling 1 league this summer on Monday nights. We started a few weeks ago but only bowled 1 week so far due to being at Nationals last week and the league deciding to take off the Memorial Day holiday.

It's on the White #2 pattern so a bit more of a challenge. However I found the line right away and started with a 248 out of the game but came crashing down after that with games of 177 and 167. I was tired and just didn't make good shots so I expect to do better in the coming weeks.

Did get a chance to sub in a regular house shot league on Wednesday night. First time bowling since I came back from nationals and was feeling a little sluggish (missed 3 spares including 2 single pins) but still shot 211, 246, 236. Really happy with a 693 on a night when I didn't have my best.
