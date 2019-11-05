Sponsored Links







Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Mkirchie





A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 852A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey As I figured, a few of us on the teams had a discussion about how we should change the rule for next season to a 1 game roll-off in the event of a tie for first. I'm definitely bringing it up at our meeting at the beginning of next season. We won the first game, which I was happy about because I was not bowling well for the first 7 frames until I struck the last 5 shots to salvage a 197. We were behind the second game in the 10th frame but again came back to win so we were able to take 1st.



On a funny note, there is a bowler in the league who had bowled in the league for three years before this season. Every year before this season, he had been on a team that has finished 5th. He joking named their team "5th Place" for this season. I'm sure you can figure out where his team finished this year.



Dennis Michael





CONGRATS

