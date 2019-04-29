BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199920 - Yesterday at 06:52 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Mkirchie]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 852
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
As I figured, a few of us on the teams had a discussion about how we should change the rule for next season to a 1 game roll-off in the event of a tie for first. I'm definitely bringing it up at our meeting at the beginning of next season. We won the first game, which I was happy about because I was not bowling well for the first 7 frames until I struck the last 5 shots to salvage a 197. We were behind the second game in the 10th frame but again came back to win so we were able to take 1st.

On a funny note, there is a bowler in the league who had bowled in the league for three years before this season. Every year before this season, he had been on a team that has finished 5th. He joking named their team "5th Place" for this season. I'm sure you can figure out where his team finished this year.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

