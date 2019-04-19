#199908 - 11:24 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: bigcall] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 586

A/S/L: 33/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 586A/S/L: 33/M/NH Originally Posted By: bigcall I've been on a nice streak over the last 7 weeks averaging about 234 over that period capped by a personal best set last night (by 1 pin, but I'll take it).

Congrats. This game sure is a lot more fun when you're scoring.



Similar



My Wednesday league had been a struggle all season. Just could not carry on that shot but pulled out my Grudge and used what my coach had taught me and finished up with series of 687 and 682 in the last two weeks. Team ended up finishing 3rd in the 2nd half and taking 22 out of 26 the final night against a really good team that won the first half.



Finally, subbing in a 3rd house where I am only averaging around 210 or so. Subbed in 3 different leagues over the past two weeks and went 718, 730, 714. Big difference when you can get the ball to snap at the end rather than just rolling forward. Congrats. This game sure is a lot more fun when you're scoring.Similar deal with me. Really had been mostly struggling the whole season but had a breakthrough lately after taking two lessons with a silver level coach. Had only a few 700 series the entire season but after the first lesson I broke through with a 774 and the next week had 750, both coming in my scratch league. Then a few weeks of so-so bowling had another lesson and shot a season high 775, also in my scratch league. My average shot up to 221 there with a week to go in a house where nobody averages higher than 226 so really pleased with that. Even when I was struggling there I was squeezing out 650ish series with staying clean and converting my spares and that kept me in play.My Wednesday league had been a struggle all season. Just could not carry on that shot but pulled out my Grudge and used what my coach had taught me and finished up with series of 687 and 682 in the last two weeks. Team ended up finishing 3rd in the 2nd half and taking 22 out of 26 the final night against a really good team that won the first half.Finally, subbing in a 3rd house where I am only averaging around 210 or so. Subbed in 3 different leagues over the past two weeks and went 718, 730, 714. Big difference when you can get the ball to snap at the end rather than just rolling forward. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top