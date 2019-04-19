|
#199908 - 04/19/19 11:24 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: bigcall]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 586
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
I've been on a nice streak over the last 7 weeks averaging about 234 over that period capped by a personal best set last night (by 1 pin, but I'll take it).
Congrats. This game sure is a lot more fun when you're scoring.
Similar deal
with me. Really had been mostly struggling the whole season but had a breakthrough lately after taking two lessons with a silver level coach. Had only a few 700 series the entire season but after the first lesson I broke through with a 774 and the next week had 750, both coming in my scratch league. Then a few weeks of so-so bowling had another lesson and shot a season high 775, also in my scratch league. My average shot up to 221 there with a week to go in a house where nobody averages higher than 226 so really pleased with that. Even when I was struggling there I was squeezing out 650ish series with staying clean and converting my spares and that kept me in play.
My Wednesday league had been a struggle all season. Just could not carry on that shot but pulled out my Grudge and used what my coach had taught me and finished up with series of 687 and 682 in the last two weeks. Team ended up finishing 3rd in the 2nd half and taking 22 out of 26 the final night against a really good team that won the first half.
Finally, subbing in a 3rd house where I am only averaging around 210 or so. Subbed in 3 different leagues over the past two weeks and went 718, 730, 714. Big difference when you can get the ball to snap at the end rather than just rolling forward.
Top
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199910 - 04/24/19 04:04 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 586
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Subbed last night and got my 4th and probably final chance this season to get an honor score. Started 268, 269 and in the 3rd game went 9/, 9/, 9/. Sensed there was some carry down, made a ball change and proceeded to throw 7 in a row. 11th frame I liked it off my hand but came in a little bit light and couldn't nudge the 10 pin over. So ended up with 257 and 794 for a series. Not bad.
0-4 on honor score attempts this season:
299 in a tourney a few months ago (same story as last night, light hit and the 10 pin would not budge).
Had front 9 in my scratch league shortly after that, 10th shot fell out my hand. Had to settle for 7/,9 for 276.
A few weeks ago subbed in the Friday league where I shot 730. Second game had the front 9 and on the 10th shot is when they made the stupid announcement about the 50/50 raffle. 8/,9 277 this time.
Final chance tomorrow. Scratch league position round but more focused on the team result than my own. Trying to hold onto 5th. Too far behind 4th to move up, but can definitely move down with a bad night.
Top
#199911 - 04/25/19 11:52 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4685
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
I mostly struggled early, but when I did find my good ball and line, I reeled off five in a row for what was close to my high game for the season.Result
: 137-156-230=523Average (93 games)
: 167Average for last 9 games
: 167Next week's AVG+1 score
: 536Composite average (102 games)
: 169
We had our full four, but Eric had to leave after two games because of a family emergency. We lost the first game big, but won the other two to split the points.
Edited by Richie V. (04/25/19 11:52 AM)
Top
#199912 - 04/25/19 11:50 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 586
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Nice finish Richie.
Closed the book on the fall/winter season tonight with games of 223, 185, 228. Had to share the left side with 2 of their guys tonight and one of them revs it a lot. So had some transition that I'm not used to and caught me in the 2nd game. Third game was a struggle as well but went to a different ball in each lane (one was hooking more than the other by that point for all 3 of us) and found 5 in a row to end the night and the season. Team won 17 points out of 25 and we held onto 5th. Ended up splitting with my opponent, taking total by 3 pins after dropping the first two games to him.
Finished with a 221 average, my highest in 4 seasons. Had a few leagues with 220 exactly so feels good to get over that hump so to speak. Feel like I've finally turned a corner in this game after feeling like I've peaked. Looking forward to bowling in a competitive summer league and going to Nationals in a month.
Top
#199914 - 05/02/19 10:46 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4685
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
With better carry late, this could have been in the 7s, but it's still a higher 6 if I make my single pins. It turned out my best game of the season would come on the last night, my 255 in the first game. It was also my only 6 in this league this season.Result
: 255-203-157=615Final average (96 games)
: 168Average for last 9 games
: 180Final composite average (105 games)
: 170
We were bowling the vacant without Eric all night and Si for the first game, but we easily won all four, with the three of us all making contributions.
Top
#199915 - 05/02/19 04:55 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 850
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
Tomorrow night is the first of the last two weeks, both position rounds. We're in a tie for 1st with a decent lead on 3rd. It should be an interesting two weeks. Been bowling around my average for a while, gotta keep it up to try to shoot for 1st.
Mark
Top
#199916 - 05/06/19 04:16 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9790
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
My Monday team ended 13 of 18 teams, bowling short handed since I left. Not very good. My thurs team took second with a replacement. Of course, I had to quit both of those teams in December.
I did continue to bowl with Seniors on Tues afternoon. There is very little pressure and I can take time between shots. Well, we won the league for the 3rd consecutive year since I joined this team. And, we also won 1 of the 2 Summer sessions in between. Taking second in the other.
There is s Senior tournament Tues, which I qualified for. It's pins over average. The winner gets free lineage for the next year. I was second last year.
Top
#199917 - 05/06/19 09:21 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 850
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
We took 5 of 7 on Friday night, we really stole the 2nd game as we were down by over 50 pins at the beginning of the 9th frame of that game but came back to win. We also nearly stole the 3rd game in the 10th frame. We can't finish worse than second, it would be 2 2nd places in a row for us.
I'm dreading the possibility of them taking 5 next week to cause a tie. Our bylaws has our rolloff rule to break 1st place ties as 3 games starting immediately after the completion of the last game. I'm tempted to try to get that changed to a 1 game in the future.
Mark
Top
#199918 - Today at 09:23 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9790
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Years ago, we had the same rule, 3 game rolloff. Well, both teams agreed to a 1 game before it started. Why start a 3 game series at 9:30 pm when some had to work the next day?
That worked and no one ever complained.
anyhow, good luck.
Top
