Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Originally Posted By: bigcall I've been on a nice streak over the last 7 weeks averaging about 234 over that period capped by a personal best set last night (by 1 pin, but I'll take it).

Congrats. This game sure is a lot more fun when you're scoring.



My Wednesday league had been a struggle all season. Just could not carry on that shot but pulled out my Grudge and used what my coach had taught me and finished up with series of 687 and 682 in the last two weeks. Team ended up finishing 3rd in the 2nd half and taking 22 out of 26 the final night against a really good team that won the first half.



Similar deal with me. Really had been mostly struggling the whole season but had a breakthrough lately after taking two lessons with a silver level coach. Had only a few 700 series the entire season but after the first lesson I broke through with a 774 and the next week had 750, both coming in my scratch league. Then a few weeks of so-so bowling had another lesson and shot a season high 775, also in my scratch league. My average shot up to 221 there with a week to go in a house where nobody averages higher than 226 so really pleased with that. Even when I was struggling there I was squeezing out 650ish series with staying clean and converting my spares and that kept me in play.

My Wednesday league had been a struggle all season. Just could not carry on that shot but pulled out my Grudge and used what my coach had taught me and finished up with series of 687 and 682 in the last two weeks. Team ended up finishing 3rd in the 2nd half and taking 22 out of 26 the final night against a really good team that won the first half.

Finally, subbing in a 3rd house where I am only averaging around 210 or so. Subbed in 3 different leagues over the past two weeks and went 718, 730, 714. Big difference when you can get the ball to snap at the end rather than just rolling forward.

Subbed last night and got my 4th and probably final chance this season to get an honor score. Started 268, 269 and in the 3rd game went 9/, 9/, 9/. Sensed there was some carry down, made a ball change and proceeded to throw 7 in a row. 11th frame I liked it off my hand but came in a little bit light and couldn't nudge the 10 pin over. So ended up with 257 and 794 for a series. Not bad.



0-4 on honor score attempts this season:



299 in a tourney a few months ago (same story as last night, light hit and the 10 pin would not budge).



Had front 9 in my scratch league shortly after that, 10th shot fell out my hand. Had to settle for 7/,9 for 276.



A few weeks ago subbed in the Friday league where I shot 730. Second game had the front 9 and on the 10th shot is when they made the stupid announcement about the 50/50 raffle. 8/,9 277 this time.



Final chance tomorrow. Scratch league position round but more focused on the team result than my own. Trying to hold onto 5th. Too far behind 4th to move up, but can definitely move down with a bad night.

