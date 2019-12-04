BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 13 of 13 < 1 2 ... 11 12 13
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199908 - Yesterday at 11:24 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: bigcall]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 584
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Originally Posted By: bigcall
I've been on a nice streak over the last 7 weeks averaging about 234 over that period capped by a personal best set last night (by 1 pin, but I'll take it).

Congrats. This game sure is a lot more fun when you're scoring.

Similar deal with me. Really had been mostly struggling the whole season but had a breakthrough lately after taking two lessons with a silver level coach. Had only a few 700 series the entire season but after the first lesson I broke through with a 774 and the next week had 750, both coming in my scratch league. Then a few weeks of so-so bowling had another lesson and shot a season high 775, also in my scratch league. My average shot up to 221 there with a week to go in a house where nobody averages higher than 226 so really pleased with that. Even when I was struggling there I was squeezing out 650ish series with staying clean and converting my spares and that kept me in play.

My Wednesday league had been a struggle all season. Just could not carry on that shot but pulled out my Grudge and used what my coach had taught me and finished up with series of 687 and 682 in the last two weeks. Team ended up finishing 3rd in the 2nd half and taking 22 out of 26 the final night against a really good team that won the first half.

Finally, subbing in a 3rd house where I am only averaging around 210 or so. Subbed in 3 different leagues over the past two weeks and went 718, 730, 714. Big difference when you can get the ball to snap at the end rather than just rolling forward.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 13 of 13 < 1 2 ... 11 12 13



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
by wronghander - Yesterday at 11:24 PM
Help with spare shooting
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 07:05 PM
Butturff's 5-6 and USBC Tenpin Puzzlers
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 09:53 AM
Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection
by Dennis Michael - 04/12/19 03:21 PM
2019 USBC Open Championship's Las Vegas
by dalion - 04/02/19 03:50 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.