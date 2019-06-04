Sponsored Links







Butturff's 5-6 and USBC Tenpin Puzzlers





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEfTKLijts4



Quite often, I'll see off spot pins that got knocked down that were identified by the scoring



I must say that I'm very happy that this was addressed by the USBC as I find a majority of league bowlers do not understand that the 5 pin needed to be respot in its original position. Quite often, I'll see off spot pins that got knocked down that were identified by the scoring camera as the wrong pin (such as a 4 pin that slid right being scored as a 2 pin). Then, because it was identified as a 2 pin and apparently no one watched what was happening on the original shot, a 2 pin gets reset instead.

Re: Butturff's 5-6 and USBC Tenpin Puzzlers





Well, just saw it happen Friday night on a neighboring pair. On a light hit, the 4-5 stayed standing but the 5 had slid so far left it was scored as a 2 pin and the machine couldn't pick it up. They reset the 2 pin instead of the 5. I'd have said something if it was on my pair.



