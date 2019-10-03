Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection

I was thinking the same thing, it just seems a little odd. When they changed to synthetics in 1996, it was a complete replacement where they ripped out the wood lanes. If you're referring to what I believe was usually called Guardian with the linoleum like product, I had the misfortune of bowling on that for a few years while in college.
For whatever this means for leagues, they're currently converting a room behind the last two pairs where the lockers and the Pro Shop
were located into a private party room. The lockers and Pro Shop
got moved to an odd hallway and small room just past the last pair. Ironically, it's not the worst location the Pro Shop
has had. Years ago when it was operated by someone else if you were getting something drilled you had to meet him at the front desk and then walk to a room that required you to walk up the aisle next to the last pair, go through the door used by the mechanics, go through a storage
area used for parts, and then you got to where he drilled the balls. The move does make sense, the parties currently block the side entrance that most league bowlers use (no stairs) and the room they're converting is right next to the snack bar and bar.
Mark