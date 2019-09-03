|
|
|
|
|
#199875 - 03/09/19 07:54 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 847
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
|
Two weeks in league with the Hy-Road Nano and the ball has done what I wanted it to do. The first game I shot last week in league was bad because my mechanics were off. Once I got it (sort of) straightened out, I bowled a good second game but ended up with some bad breaks in the 3rd game that kept it from being better and shot a 594. Our team only won one game. Additionally, it was being way more jumpy than when I first practiced with it and I was having trouble with it getting downlane before it took off. However, I attributed that to me and my bad mechanics.
I wasn't too happy after that night, so I went to practice last Sunday morning and tried a few other lines with it and learned about everything I can't do with the ball. My mechanics were still off, I was still having trouble getting it downlane, and other times I was blasting it past the break point and it would never make it back. I should have stopped, but probably was bowling too many games too fast out of frustration and I ended up ripping a blister on my thumb.
Fortunately, the skin was still over the blister and I kept a bandage on it all week. Yesterday afternoon before league, I got rid of the dead skin and it looked good enough to not need a patch. During practice before league last night, I was terrible and still seemed lost. I pulled my first shot for a 9/ in the first game, then ran off 8 strikes. Left a 5 count washout the first ball in the 10th that I made and then a 9 count for a 264. I had the front 6 the first game, then converted a 10 pin. The next shot went a touch high and left a fast 4-7 that I converted. Made it, adjusted, and struck the next 4 for a 267. The 3rd game started with a 9/ on a 2 pin, then struck the next 7. I left a 10 pin in the 9th that I converted. Going into the 10th, I need to strike out for a 269 and an 800 even. I got the first two but in an attempt not to get too fast on the last ball, I got a touch slow and it went high to leave a 6 pin for a 268 and a 799. I'd really like the 5 count washout back. We only won one game again and we've been dropping like a rock the last 3 weeks.
As for the ball, when I'm executing properly it's awesome. When everything around 10-15 was fried in the 3rd game and others struggled, I was having no trouble at all as I never played outside of 3rd arrow the whole night. That is exactly what I wanted.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199877 - 03/11/19 08:24 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 870
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
|
so....I have pretty much struggled all year. If I was in a good place for strikes, my spare game was not good and vice-a-versa. Saturday was mostly OK...201-219-215=635. I have had carry issues swinging it through the oil, so I have decided to stay with less aggressive equipment and stay as out as possible. One session last week featured 7 strikes and SEVENTEEN 9 counts. I left the entire rack a pin at a time (save the 1 and the 5).
This session I had 2 whiffs, 2 splits, but otherwise pretty good. Oh yeah....I was fairly lucky that nobody else was lined up and the pot game I run is a handicap affair, so I won all 4 legs of it! I mostly run it because I enjoy being a ham on the PA mic during the announcements. All 6_ball all the time!!
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Storm Reign-of-Fire
Hammer Onyx Vibe (original)
Rotogrip Winner - box
Elite Gold Label
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
equipment list too
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199878 - 03/14/19 01:12 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4681
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
The second game is not one I'll blame on poor spare shooting, but rather missing a ball change, because the Hy-Road was not moving at all, but the Tropical Breeze held me in good stead the rest of the night. Indeed, it was my second-best third game of the season.Result
: 174-133-207=514Average (78 games)
: 169Average for last 9 games
: 166Next week's AVG+1 score
: 534Composite average (84 games)
: 171
We were missing both Si and Eric, but won the third game by enough to steal total.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 169The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199884 - 03/21/19 04:55 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4681
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
I thought I'd try my Alpha Crux last night, and, while I think I need more practice with it, the change to my Tropical Breeze was still better timed than last week from a lane condition perspective.Result
: 163-170-182=515Average (81 games)
: 169Average for last 9 games
: 166Next week's AVG+1 score
: 529Composite average (87 games)
: 171
I had my full four-man team back last night, but we only won the first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 169The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199885 - 03/28/19 04:30 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4681
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Probably the less said about this, the better.Result
: 67-169-102=338Average (84 games)
: 167Average for last 9 games
: 151Next week's AVG+1 score
: 527Composite average (90 games)
: 169
Nearly everyone struggled to a degree, but we still eked out the second game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 169The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199898 - Yesterday at 04:09 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4681
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
I was pleased to have a 183 triplicate alive after two, but it's hard to score well when you fall off the virtual cliff, as I had no marks after the 5th frame in the third game.Result
: 183-183-126=492Average (87 games)
: 167Average for last 9 games
: 149Next week's AVG+1 score
: 539Composite average (93 games)
: 169
With Si absent, we were assured of his average minus five bowling against the vacant. We barely lost the third game point, but won the other three.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 169The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.