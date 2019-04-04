BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199897 - Yesterday at 10:09 AM Butturff's 5-6 and USBC Tenpin Puzzlers
Mkirchie
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 847
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
I must say that I'm very happy that this was addressed by the USBC as I find a majority of league bowlers do not understand that the 5 pin needed to be respot in its original position.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEfTKLijts4

Quite often, I'll see off spot pins that got knocked down that were identified by the scoring camera as the wrong pin (such as a 4 pin that slid right being scored as a 2 pin). Then, because it was identified as a 2 pin and apparently no one watched what was happening on the original shot, a 2 pin gets reset instead.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

