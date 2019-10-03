Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #199876 - 09:51 AM Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 845

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 845A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey I guess this is probably the best place for this. For a little over the last month, I've been hearing rumors that the primary center I've bowled at since 1989 will not pass USBC inspection for next season without some serious money being spent. According to the hearsay that I heard Friday night, apparently some part of the cribbing or other related structure under the lanes has expanded and the synthetic beds are more than 42 inches wide. Has anyone heard about anything like this before?



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199880 - 06:05 PM Re: Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection Re: Mkirchie] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1191

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1191A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia

What does it matter if the lane is a little wider except maybe by the 7 or 10 pin. Center will probably offer league bowling just not sanctioned. USBC is shooting their self in the foot.What does it matter if the lane is a little wider except maybe by the 7 or 10 pin.



Edited by BOSStull ( 06:05 PM )



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________HS 811

Top #199883 - 04:41 PM Re: Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection Re: BOSStull] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 845

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 845A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey I am curious to see what happens. I'd likely switch centers, I hope the center I'd switch to has space because I'm not the only one who would leave. It is ironic when physical dimensions (outside of levelness) play much less into scoring than new ball technology and oil.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Top #199886 - 10:18 PM Re: Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection Re: Mkirchie] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9782

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9782A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I can't see how the synthetic lane has widened. It's a solid piece of plastic, like plywood, not in pieces. If the under bridging widened, it had to compress the gutters, not widen the lane.



There is an older cover like linoleum that was laid over wooden lanes. Now, in that case, the wood under it can widen as it dries out and spaces appear between the boards.



We have a new lane here that took over a closed big store in a shopping Mall. But, to fit all the lanes in, USBC allowed them to narrow each lane by an inch. So, about 38 boards instead of 39. Cut half board off each side. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel