#199876 - 03/10/19 09:51 AM Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 845
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
I guess this is probably the best place for this. For a little over the last month, I've been hearing rumors that the primary center I've bowled at since 1989 will not pass USBC inspection for next season without some serious money being spent. According to the hearsay that I heard Friday night, apparently some part of the cribbing or other related structure under the lanes has expanded and the synthetic beds are more than 42 inches wide. Has anyone heard about anything like this before?

Mark
#199880 - 03/17/19 06:05 PM Re: Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection [Re: Mkirchie]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1191
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Center will probably offer league bowling just not sanctioned. USBC is shooting their self in the foot.
What does it matter if the lane is a little wider except maybe by the 7 or 10 pin. nelson


Edited by BOSStull (03/17/19 06:05 PM)
#199883 - 03/20/19 04:41 PM Re: Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection [Re: BOSStull]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 845
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
I am curious to see what happens. I'd likely switch centers, I hope the center I'd switch to has space because I'm not the only one who would leave. It is ironic when physical dimensions (outside of levelness) play much less into scoring than new ball technology and oil.

Mark
#199886 - 03/28/19 10:18 PM Re: Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9782
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I can't see how the synthetic lane has widened. It's a solid piece of plastic, like plywood, not in pieces. If the under bridging widened, it had to compress the gutters, not widen the lane.

There is an older cover like linoleum that was laid over wooden lanes. Now, in that case, the wood under it can widen as it dries out and spaces appear between the boards.

We have a new lane here that took over a closed big store in a shopping Mall. But, to fit all the lanes in, USBC allowed them to narrow each lane by an inch. So, about 38 boards instead of 39. Cut half board off each side.
