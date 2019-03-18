BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199882 - Yesterday at 01:28 AM Long over due update!!
Woe I feel like I havent been on here in forever!! But figured id guve an update! Since starting 2 handed with the pinky and ring my average is up too about 200! Ive had a few slumps but they were mental... My ball speed is up arouns 17.5 and I dont know my rev rate... Currently have been throwing my genesis the judge almost exclusively but picked up a fever pitch and after one night I think I'm in love! So yea, thats whats up with me!
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Original Burgandy Hammer, Genesis the judge, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

