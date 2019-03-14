Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live

Sponsored Links







First ball I threw was the HY-Road X. Based on what the S&$ house shot normally is I threw it where I would throw my HR Nano polished and got my expected reaction. Standing 18 across 8 out to 5. After throwing a few shots time to move on. Now I have a ball to compare others to.



Next ball was the Super Sonic. Impressed after the first shot after hitting the Brooklyn side. Had to move in considerably and swing it out to stay in the pocket. This ball covered a lot of boards and was my favorite of the DEMO. I wonder how this would compare to my Katana Dragon.



Next I threw the CRUX Prime. Another good ball. I had to move back right a couple of boards from the Super Sonic. Still good ball motion for me.



Next the HALO Pearl. First ball missed right. It seemed to keep going not make the turn. I had to move right and slow down a little. Once i got lined up no problem striking. I was back throwing in the HY-ROAD X territory.



Next the IDOL PEARL. Ball just didn't work for me. Move right again. Had to pretty much go straight up the boards.



Last of all the Fever Pitch. I wanted to throw this ball to see if it could double as a spare ball. No problem with 10 pins or any other spare. I have a MOTIV Artic Sniper I use as a spare but that is all it is good for. I played the TWIG inside of five with the Fever Pitch and it worked well for me. No problem with carry. I could also play other lines with some success. Liked the fact this this ball is a 2 piece.

Don't like the price.



As for all the balls first choice would be the Super Sonic



After enjoying the day throwing Storm and Rotogrip bowling balls I then went home and proceeded to order a NIB Radical More Cash for $60.



