BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199879 - Yesterday at 10:04 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1191
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
I did make it to the Matchmaker Live. I rolled all the balls and here is my take on them based on the oil pattern which was a house shot and how they matched up to me.

First ball I threw was the HY-Road X. Based on what the S&$ house shot normally is I threw it where I would throw my HR Nano polished and got my expected reaction. Standing 18 across 8 out to 5. After throwing a few shots time to move on. Now I have a ball to compare others to. thumbsup

Next ball was the Super Sonic. Impressed after the first shot after hitting the Brooklyn side. Had to move in considerably and swing it out to stay in the pocket. This ball covered a lot of boards and was my favorite of the DEMO. I wonder how this would compare to my Katana Dragon. thumbsup

Next I threw the CRUX Prime. Another good ball. I had to move back right a couple of boards from the Super Sonic. Still good ball motion for me. thumbsup

Next the HALO Pearl. First ball missed right. It seemed to keep going not make the turn. I had to move right and slow down a little. Once i got lined up no problem striking. I was back throwing in the HY-ROAD X territory. angel

Next the IDOL PEARL. Ball just didn't work for me. Move right again. Had to pretty much go straight up the boards. thumbsdown

Last of all the Fever Pitch. I wanted to throw this ball to see if it could double as a spare ball. No problem with 10 pins or any other spare. I have a MOTIV Artic Sniper I use as a spare but that is all it is good for. I played the TWIG inside of five with the Fever Pitch and it worked well for me. No problem with carry. I could also play other lines with some success. Liked the fact this this ball is a 2 piece. thumbsup
Don't like the price.

As for all the balls first choice would be the Super Sonic love

After enjoying the day throwing Storm and Rotogrip bowling balls I then went home and proceeded to order a NIB Radical More Cash for $60. nelson



Attachments
52586415_10213354509473087_780635040764657664_n.jpg



Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199881 - Today at 12:02 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 450
A/S/L: 71/m/IL
Thanks for the report. Good job! Sounds like you had found and you found a super price for that Motiv ball... smile

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by djp1080 - Today at 12:02 PM
Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 06:05 PM
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
by Richie V. - 03/14/19 01:12 PM
Bowling - Spinner/Helicopter/U
FO Style
by myn8888 - 03/05/19 02:56 PM
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
by 6_ball_man - 03/04/19 03:48 PM
How do you attack this oil pattern
by Richie V. - 03/02/19 03:38 PM
Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?
by Mkirchie - 02/25/19 07:08 PM
HI!!
by champ - 02/23/19 12:20 AM
Lineup
by 82Boat69 - 02/22/19 09:52 PM
Ball oven- build your own (here's how)
by djp1080 - 02/18/19 02:21 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.