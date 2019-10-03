Sponsored Links







Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection





A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 844A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey I guess this is probably the best place for this. For a little over the last month, I've been hearing rumors that the primary center I've bowled at since 1989 will not pass USBC inspection for next season without some serious money being spent. According to the hearsay that I heard Friday night, apparently some part of the cribbing or other related structure under the lanes has expanded and the synthetic beds are more than 42 inches wide. Has anyone heard about anything like this before?



Re: Lane Dimension Question and USBC Inspection

What does it matter if the lane is a little wider except maybe by the 7 or 10 pin. Center will probably offer league bowling just not sanctioned. USBC is shooting their self in the foot.What does it matter if the lane is a little wider except maybe by the 7 or 10 pin.



