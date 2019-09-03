Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Sponsored Links







Page 12 of 12





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 844

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 844A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Two weeks in league with the Hy-Road Nano and the ball has done what I wanted it to do. The first game I shot last week in league was bad because my mechanics were off. Once I got it (sort of) straightened out, I bowled a good second game but ended up with some bad breaks in the 3rd game that kept it from being better and shot a 594. Our team only won one game. Additionally, it was being way more jumpy than when I first practiced with it and I was having trouble with it getting downlane before it took off. However, I attributed that to me and my bad mechanics.



I wasn't too happy after that night, so I went to practice last Sunday morning and tried a few other lines with it and learned about everything I can't do with the ball. My mechanics were still off, I was still having trouble getting it downlane, and other times I was blasting it past the break point and it would never make it back. I should have stopped, but probably was bowling too many games too fast out of frustration and I ended up ripping a blister on my thumb.



Fortunately, the skin was still over the blister and I kept a bandage on it all week. Yesterday afternoon before league, I got rid of the dead skin and it looked good enough to not need a patch. During practice before league last night, I was terrible and still seemed lost. I pulled my first shot for a 9/ in the first game, then ran off 8 strikes. Left a 5 count washout the first ball in the 10th that I made and then a 9 count for a 264. I had the front 6 the first game, then converted a 10 pin. The next shot went a touch high and left a fast 4-7 that I converted. Made it, adjusted, and struck the next 4 for a 267. The 3rd game started with a 9/ on a 2 pin, then struck the next 7. I left a 10 pin in the 9th that I converted. Going into the 10th, I need to strike out for a 269 and an 800 even. I got the first two but in an attempt not to get too fast on the last ball, I got a touch slow and it went high to leave a 6 pin for a 268 and a 799. I'd really like the 5 count washout back. We only won one game again and we've been dropping like a rock the last 3 weeks.



As for the ball, when I'm executing properly it's awesome. When everything around 10-15 was fried in the 3rd game and others struggled, I was having no trouble at all as I never played outside of 3rd arrow the whole night. That is exactly what I wanted.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

2X Virtual League Champion

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 870

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 870A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville so....I have pretty much struggled all year. If I was in a good place for strikes, my spare game was not good and vice-a-versa. Saturday was mostly OK...201-219-215=635. I have had carry issues swinging it through the oil, so I have decided to stay with less aggressive equipment and stay as out as possible. One session last week featured 7 strikes and SEVENTEEN 9 counts. I left the entire rack a pin at a time (save the 1 and the 5).

This session I had 2 whiffs, 2 splits, but otherwise pretty good. Oh yeah....I was fairly lucky that nobody else was lined up and the pot game I run is a handicap affair, so I won all 4 legs of it! I mostly run it because I enjoy being a ham on the PA mic during the announcements. All 6_ball all the time!! _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone re-release

Storm Reign-of-Fire

Hammer Onyx Vibe (original)

Rotogrip Winner - box

Elite Gold Label

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

equipment list too

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4678

A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4678A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame



The second game is not one I'll blame on poor spare shooting, but rather missing a ball change, because the Hy-Road was not moving at all, but the Tropical Breeze held me in good stead the rest of the night. Indeed, it was my second-best third game of the season.



Result : 174-133-207=514

Average (78 games) : 169

Average for last 9 games : 166

Next week's AVG+1 score : 534



Composite average (84 games) : 171



We were missing both Si and Eric, but won the third game by enough to steal total. The second game is not one I'll blame on poor spare shooting, but rather missing a ball change, because the Hy-Road was not moving at all, but the Tropical Breeze held me in good stead the rest of the night. Indeed, it was my second-best third game of the season.: 174-133-207=514: 169: 166: 534: 171We were missing both Si and Eric, but won the third game by enough to steal total.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 169 HS: 573 HG: 233

Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171



: My bowling blog

The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

