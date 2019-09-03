Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 12 of 12 < 1 2 ... 10 11 12 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199875 - 07:54 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 844

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 844A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Two weeks in league with the Hy-Road Nano and the ball has done what I wanted it to do. The first game I shot last week in league was bad because my mechanics were off. Once I got it (sort of) straightened out, I bowled a good second game but ended up with some bad breaks in the 3rd game that kept it from being better and shot a 594. Our team only won one game. Additionally, it was being way more jumpy than when I first practiced with it and I was having trouble with it getting downlane before it took off. However, I attributed that to me and my bad mechanics.



I wasn't too happy after that night, so I went to practice last Sunday morning and tried a few other lines with it and learned about everything I can't do with the ball. My mechanics were still off, I was still having trouble getting it downlane, and other times I was blasting it past the break point and it would never make it back. I should have stopped, but probably was bowling too many games too fast out of frustration and I ended up ripping a blister on my thumb.



Fortunately, the skin was still over the blister and I kept a bandage on it all week. Yesterday afternoon before league, I got rid of the dead skin and it looked good enough to not need a patch. During practice before league last night, I was terrible and still seemed lost. I pulled my first shot for a 9/ in the first game, then ran off 8 strikes. Left a 5 count washout the first ball in the 10th that I made and then a 9 count for a 264. I had the front 6 the first game, then converted a 10 pin. The next shot went a touch high and left a fast 4-7 that I converted. Made it, adjusted, and struck the next 4 for a 267. The 3rd game started with a 9/ on a 2 pin, then struck the next 7. I left a 10 pin in the 9th that I converted. Going into the 10th, I need to strike out for a 269 and an 800 even. I got the first two but in an attempt not to get too fast on the last ball, I got a touch slow and it went high to leave a 6 pin for a 268 and a 799. I'd really like the 5 count washout back. We only won one game again and we've been dropping like a rock the last 3 weeks.



As for the ball, when I'm executing properly it's awesome. When everything around 10-15 was fried in the 3rd game and others struggled, I was having no trouble at all as I never played outside of 3rd arrow the whole night. That is exactly what I wanted.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199877 - 08:24 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 870

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 870A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville so....I have pretty much struggled all year. If I was in a good place for strikes, my spare game was not good and vice-a-versa. Saturday was mostly OK...201-219-215=635. I have had carry issues swinging it through the oil, so I have decided to stay with less aggressive equipment and stay as out as possible. One session last week featured 7 strikes and SEVENTEEN 9 counts. I left the entire rack a pin at a time (save the 1 and the 5).

This session I had 2 whiffs, 2 splits, but otherwise pretty good. Oh yeah....I was fairly lucky that nobody else was lined up and the pot game I run is a handicap affair, so I won all 4 legs of it! I mostly run it because I enjoy being a ham on the PA mic during the announcements. All 6_ball all the time!! _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone re-release

Storm Reign-of-Fire

Hammer Onyx Vibe (original)

Rotogrip Winner - box

Elite Gold Label

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

equipment list too

Top Page 12 of 12 < 1 2 ... 10 11 12

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel