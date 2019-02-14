#199858 - 05:30 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4677

Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame



Other than the splits and the washout in the third game, my night was pretty good. The real issue, however, was carrying my 7 pin, all but one of the solid variety.



Result : 174-202-136=512

Average (72 games) : 170

Average for last 9 games : 163

Next week's AVG+1 score : 576



Composite average (78 games) : 172



Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 169 HS: 573 HG: 233

Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171



: My bowling blog

