|
|
|
|
|
#199820 - 02/14/19 05:36 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4677
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Found out that my Hy-Road is still useful for down & in shots, but not carrying and missing the spares is still not going to cut it. The missed 10s were particularly frustrating, as I'd thought I'd found a way to cut the hook and the ball still went left.Result
: 150-174-151=475Average (66 games)
: 170Average for last 9 games
: 163Next week's AVG+1 score
: 549Composite average (72 games):
172
Si had a clean 195-ish game second game, and, where that was my better game, we won it and hung on for total. All three games could have been won, really.
Edited by Richie V. (02/14/19 05:38 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 169 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199831 - 02/21/19 05:32 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4677
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Very inconsistent (moves would have the opposite effect) as well as being unfortunate (all of the stone 7s). This is probably part of a February slump I think I get into.Result
: 160-156-171=487Average (69 games)
: 170Average for last 9 games
: 162Next week's AVG+1 score
: 575Composite average (75 games)
: 172
Si had a bad night for the first time in a while, so the team only won one (first game).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 169 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199843 - 02/23/19 07:07 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 842
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
|
It's been a while since I posted on this thread. I've just been muddling through much of the last 2-3 months, but still likely averaging around 215-220 for that interval. It feels like it has been a battle to stay around my average. Shot 621 after starting with a solid 168 game. 10-15 was fried by the 2nd game, so I made a big jump inside and it was a great move. However, like clockwork my Vintage Danger Zone which first reacted great inside started to fade by the middle of the 3rd game. Our team took 5, we've been near the top all season. It looks like it will be a close battle for 1st.
Meanwhile, for the last two weeks our center has decided to have large group events with lots of kids right before our league. The parking lot has been a mess of people parked in fire lanes to load in their kids who apparently cannot walk to the car for whatever reason. There's rental shoes, house balls, and garbage left all over the place. Needless to say, the conditions of the lanes could also be better.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-790
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199848 - 02/23/19 03:14 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Mkirchie]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 679
A/S/L: 71/M/California
|
We pay extra in our league dues to have a pristine shot put on before our league. I think its only 2-bits per bowler. You might see if you can do that where you bowl. As for the garbage left by others, that something that needs to be taken up with management.
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199850 - 02/23/19 03:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: 82Boat69]
|
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 842
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
|
It's going to happen again on Friday next week. I wish we could arrange something like that for a fresh shot, but our center is starting to not like us league bowlers very much. They wouldn't have time to recondition the lanes anyway, these groups are getting done around 6:00 and we're supposed to start practice at 6:25.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-790
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199858 - 02/28/19 05:30 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4677
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
My team got good news when Eric, who is on the Sunday night team I sub for, messaged me on Facebook
asking if I had room on my Wednesday night team and asked if he could join us after I affirmed that fact. Eric carries a 213 average on Sunday night, so he became our new anchor bowler, with me moving to set-up.Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Other than the splits and the washout in the third game, my night was pretty good. The real issue, however, was carrying my 7 pin, all but one of the solid variety.Result
: 174-202-136=512Average (72 games)
: 170Average for last 9 games
: 163Next week's AVG+1 score
: 576Composite average (78 games)
: 172
Si was really the one who stole the show, with a second game 267 that was just one pin from a 300 game, and had a 604 total. Eric shot a slightly bigger 600, and even Steve got into the act with a 134 third game. Needless to say, team won all four.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 169 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199862 - 03/04/19 10:44 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 869
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
|
clean serieses are awesome! Nicely done!!!
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
equipment list too
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199874 - Yesterday at 05:04 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4677
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Multi-pin spares, particularly splits and washouts, doomed this night, with the prime example being the back-to-back 4-5-7s, which told me I could no longer swing it. I missed two single pins, but neither was a 10.Result
: 169-138-166=473Average (75 games)
: 169Average for last 9 games
: 163Next week's AVG+1 score
: 538Composite average (81 games)
: 171
Eric couldn't make it (car trouble) and Si missed the first game; team won no points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 169 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.