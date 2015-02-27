Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 543A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California That's funny, back in the 70's when I first started bowling, I did that wrist twist thing because I didn't know better. Fast-forward some decades and now I see I was ahead of my time. _________________________

A/S/L: 50/M/IL I'm having trouble figuring out how to bowl spinner style. Where do most right handed spinners stand and what board do they target? How about spare shooting... do they go across the lanes?

A/S/L: 71/M/California Why do you want to bowl spinner-style? Or, do you mean helicopter-style? Either way, why?

A/S/L: 50/M/IL I think spinner and helicopter style is basically the same, but I want to do it just to see how successful I can be with it as opposed to the conventional way. I've been bowling conventional (stroker) and average 180, but I just want to try something different.

Watch this video;



https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=hel...l&FORM=VIRE



Does your ball come off the back or the front of your hand? Have you watched any videos? If you have, which delivery do you use? Once you determine the method of delivery, which way does the ball move the most? Once we know how your ball moves, we can apply some fundamentals to position you correctly on the approach. Spinners/helicopter generally speaking, carry equally well on both sides of the head pin. If you have a dominate side then you'd want to play to that strength.Watch this video;Does your ball come off the back or the front of your hand?

