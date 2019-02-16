BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199824 - 02/16/19 09:43 AM Re: Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane [Re: nord]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1189
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Nice reading Thanks Nord
_________________________

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199863 - Yesterday at 03:48 PM Re: Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane [Re: nord]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 869
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
me2...thanks for the effor getting the interview and posting the transcript! Good info
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Bowling - Spinner/Helicopter/U
FO Style
by 82Boat69 - Today at 03:57 AM
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
by 6_ball_man - Yesterday at 03:48 PM
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
by 6_ball_man - Yesterday at 10:44 AM
How do you attack this oil pattern
by Richie V. - 03/02/19 03:38 PM
Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?
by Mkirchie - 02/25/19 07:08 PM
HI!!
by champ - 02/23/19 12:20 AM
Lineup
by 82Boat69 - 02/22/19 09:52 PM
Ball oven- build your own (here's how)
by djp1080 - 02/18/19 02:21 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 02/16/19 11:57 AM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by BOSStull - 02/16/19 07:40 AM
Crummy video but need help with release/timing
by stuckmehere55 - 02/07/19 05:40 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.