Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?

Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 842

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 842A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey 82Boat69, are you sure it's the highest? At 16 lbs (2.57 is for 15 lbs), the Hy-Roads are listed on Storm's site at 2.52 with a differential of 0.058. If that was the high RG, the low RG would be 2.462 and be right on the edge of USBC specs before drilling. I guess Storm could be pushing the envelope that much but they would have been pushing it for over 10 years with that ball. Then again, that differential is also pushing the edge of specs. Personally, I'd just specify the high and low RG values and let people do math to figure out differential. I'd like if the USBC set a standard like djp1080 mentioned.



Yeah, in this case I'm expecting what the ball does to mostly be from cover and not from core. Just want to get that 10% fine tuning as close as possible.



On another note, I was very happy with my experience at the shop and much happier than the last two balls I had purchased from a different shop. He slightly adjusted my thumbhole location to reduce stress on my hand. It feels just like a ball I've thrown for years, but better. I'm looking forward to trying it out tomorrow.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-790

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 674

A/S/L: 71/M/California



https://www.bowling.com/bowling-blog/bowling-terms-2/rg-values-and-their-meanings/ I was wrong. Here's a good explanation;

82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 674

A/S/L: 71/M/California



Like the dodo scale, hole size, spans, and pitch are still what many PSO's know. Some have you hold a pencil or a piece of pipe, but there's nothing scientific about it.



Like the dodo scale, hole size, spans, and pitch are still what many PSO's know. Some have you hold a pencil or a piece of pipe, but there's nothing scientific about it.

Bill Taylor wrote a book about drilling many years ago and he did have a few pages on the anatomical requirements. However, most PSO's learned via OJT and not by reading.

djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 449

A/S/L: 71/m/IL

As for comfort my PSO takes good care of me and likely all of his customers even months after first drilling.

I've changed how I hold the ball to attempt to keep my fingers inside the equator of the ball on the swing. As a result I've begun to develop a callus at the base of my thumb and it hurts a bit. So I took several balls in to have the bevel of the thumb hole quite a bit rounder than before. What a difference!

Mark, So I guess I was right. The published RG values are for the low RG.

As for comfort my PSO takes good care of me and likely all of his customers even months after first drilling.

I've changed how I hold the ball to attempt to keep my fingers inside the equator of the ball on the swing. As a result I've begun to develop a callus at the base of my thumb and it hurts a bit. So I took several balls in to have the bevel of the thumb hole quite a bit rounder than before. What a difference!

I've been placing some tape at the base lately to protect myself. Hopefully that'll not be necessary in the future.

Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 842

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 842A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey OK, so my first impression of the ball is wow! It took me about 4-5 shots to get loose enough to get a good read on the reaction and I found a nice line targeting around 16 on the fresh shot. I had a little trouble with bowling too fast during practice the second game, but once I slowed down and got my timing right in the 3rd game, I was extremely happy with the ball. It was hitting extremely hard and carried most every time in the pocket.



In terms of reaction, it is getting downlane nice and just turning aggressively back towards the pocket. When I missed a little right, it's recovering nicely but is still able to hold well when I missed a little inside. If I use this starting out in league, I'll likely have that part of the front of the lane to myself for the whole night. I'm also really excited about the new range of my arsenal as I now can play 4 very different lines on the same lane.



Mark



Edited by Mkirchie ( 11:45 AM ) _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-790

djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 449

A/S/L: 71/m/IL

I was at the It's probably going to be too much ball for what I find myself on, but thought that since the other night I was standing on board 35 the other night that I'm getting used to standing on the far end of the lane anyway.

Sounds like the layout you went with and the ball fit what you were looking for. Fabulous!

I was at the Pro Shop the other day and saw the Storm Crux Prime. After having viewed some reviews on it, etc., I decided I needed an early birthday present.

It's probably going to be too much ball for what I find myself on, but thought that since the other night I was standing on board 35 the other night that I'm getting used to standing on the far end of the lane anyway.

Good luck with the Hy-Road Nano. The cover should hold up very well for a long time as long as the surface your on stays pretty clean and doesn't tear it up. The ball doesn't have filler. Mine hasn't soaked up lots of oil, but I keep it pretty clean anyway...

BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1189

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1189A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Looks like you made a good choice Mark in the Hy-Road Nano.



It was Belmo's ball of choice yesterday in the finals at the 2019 PBA Indianapolis Open on both patterns. What baffles me though is why has Storm discontinued this ball when probably the world's best bowler is promoting it for you on television.



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________HS 811

Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 842

Yeah, I noticed he was also throwing the Nano the week before at the Players Championship. I had a bit of urgency to get the ball before I could no longer find it. I didn`t realize it was discontinued until I couldn't find it as a current ball on Storm's site and saw it as a closeout on an online seller.

Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-790

Page 3 of 3

