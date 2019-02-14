Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

It's been a while since I posted on this thread. I've just been muddling through much of the last 2-3 months, but still likely averaging around 215-220 for that interval. It feels like it has been a battle to stay around my average. Shot 621 after starting with a solid 168 game. 10-15 was fried by the 2nd game, so I made a big jump inside and it was a great move. However, like clockwork my Vintage Danger Zone which first reacted great inside started to fade by the middle of the 3rd game. Our team took 5, we've been near the top all season. It looks like it will be a close battle for 1st.
Meanwhile, for the last two weeks our center has decided to have large group events with lots of kids right before our league. The parking lot has been a mess of people parked in fire lanes to load in their kids who apparently cannot walk to the car for whatever reason. There's rental shoes, house balls, and garbage left all over the place. Needless to say, the conditions of the lanes could also be better.
