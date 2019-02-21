BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » HI!!
#199833 - Yesterday at 04:20 PM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
champ
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2129
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
I still check in from time to time, but its been a long time since I posted.

After moving from Tucson a few years ago, and bowling a small town casino bowling alley, that absolutely sucks, I've pretty much learned to hate bowling.

I did just book my team for Nationals however, so I'm starting to come around again. Might have to practice soon. Haven't thrown a ball since May 2018.

Dennis, sorry to hear about the heart attack. Hope you're improving rapidly.

Hope everyone else is doing well. Stay warm.
Career Highs: 300/759

#199835 - Yesterday at 04:34 PM Re: HI!! [Re: champ]
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 71/M/California
You need to embrace the challenge smile Places that suck will expose those areas where you're weakest. Take the opportunity to remove those weaknesses.

#199842 - Today at 12:20 AM Re: HI!! [Re: 82Boat69]
champ
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2129
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
You need to embrace the challenge smile Places that suck will expose those areas where you're weakest. Take the opportunity to remove those weaknesses.


I tried to work with that attitude for about four years, but you can only beat your head against a wall for so many weeks in a row and still call it a hobby. I crossed that line, and now I find more enjoyable ways to spend my time.

There are worthy challenges in bowling. My favorite is the USBC Open, and I'll be returning for my sixth consecutive appearance this year. Probably won't bowl great due to rustiness, but I'll get to bowl with friends and have fun. I've gotten to a point where that's good enough.
Career Highs: 300/759

