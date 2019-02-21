BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Lineup
#199832 - Yesterday at 04:14 PM Lineup
mtg712
Registered: 09/04/09
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 23/m/MI
Bowling in a usbc open next week. Using an arch rival pin to the right of the ring finger a black hammer same layout and a purple hammer pin up. You guy's thoughts. All are 15 pounders.
_________________________
Spring/Sum League Average: 183 wed morning Doubles
HG: 280
HS: 605
15 Pound Lane #1 Pink Panther
15 Pound Columbia 300 Archrival
15 Pound Columbia 300 Freeze
12 Pound Columbia 300 White Dot

USS KEARSARGE

#199834 - Yesterday at 04:22 PM Re: Lineup [Re: mtg712]
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Do you know your PAP (positive axis point)? Without that knowledge, where the pin is placed isn't of much value. The distance of your pin to your PAP controls the flare of your balls. You also need to know the angle from your VAL to understand the shape of your ball's reaction when it encounters friction. If you throw a full roller, your ball is drilled upside down.

U.S.S. Ticonderoga 1967-68.

#199836 - Yesterday at 05:02 PM Re: Lineup [Re: mtg712]
mtg712
Registered: 09/04/09
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 23/m/MI
Hmmmmmmm. I'll have to do some research.
_________________________
Spring/Sum League Average: 183 wed morning Doubles
HG: 280
HS: 605
15 Pound Lane #1 Pink Panther
15 Pound Columbia 300 Archrival
15 Pound Columbia 300 Freeze
12 Pound Columbia 300 White Dot

USS KEARSARGE

#199837 - Yesterday at 05:38 PM Re: Lineup [Re: mtg712]
mtg712
Registered: 09/04/09
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 23/m/MI
I do know the oil rings are about inches away from the fingers. Im a righty.
_________________________
Spring/Sum League Average: 183 wed morning Doubles
HG: 280
HS: 605
15 Pound Lane #1 Pink Panther
15 Pound Columbia 300 Archrival
15 Pound Columbia 300 Freeze
12 Pound Columbia 300 White Dot

USS KEARSARGE

#199838 - Yesterday at 05:55 PM Re: Lineup [Re: mtg712]
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 71/M/California
How far away from the thumb?

Here's why all the ??? I think USBC is trying to keep the pattern secret this year. It may mean they plan to change patterns during the tournament. You won't know what to expect until you start bowling.

That means you need an arsenal that can play on multiple patterns. The surface of your balls will represent about 85% of the reaction. The other 15% will come from the way the balls are drilled.

For example, my PAP is 6-3/16 over and down 3/8. My ball tracks right next to both my fingers and thumb. If I simply put the pin over my ring finger, it would be more than 6 inches from my PAP limiting the amount of flare/hook I might expect unless the lanes were dry. On the other hand, a person whose PAP is only 4.5 inches over, would have a 5 inch pin to PAP which might be what they want. A person who throws a spinner, would have a ball that would hardly break at all.

A nice 4 ball arsenal would be something really hard to shoot spares, then 3 other balls with varying cover-stocks and varying pin to PAP distances to control flare no matter what the pattern.

You wouldn't want to spend a lot of money going, only to find that all your balls react the same.

My current arsenal is four 14 pound balls. A Hy-Road drilled 60 x 3/38 x 30, a Lock drilled 50 x 5 x 50 and a Pitch Black drilled 50 x 5 x 30. Plus a plastic spare ball.

Hope this helps.

#199839 - Yesterday at 07:02 PM Re: Lineup [Re: mtg712]
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Check out this YouTube video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5FJFXvxVdM

#199840 - Yesterday at 08:27 PM Re: Lineup [Re: 82Boat69]
mtg712
Registered: 09/04/09
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 23/m/MI
I do have an old 1950s rubber ball I use for 10s
_________________________
Spring/Sum League Average: 183 wed morning Doubles
HG: 280
HS: 605
15 Pound Lane #1 Pink Panther
15 Pound Columbia 300 Archrival
15 Pound Columbia 300 Freeze
12 Pound Columbia 300 White Dot

USS KEARSARGE

#199841 - Yesterday at 09:52 PM Re: Lineup [Re: mtg712]
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 71/M/California
I've been using a 15 pound blue dot from 1978 but retired that today. I bought a 14 pound Storm 'Clear Storm' that I'll use from now on. I kept the Blue Dot because I shot an 879 with it on a 'short-oil' shot 30 years ago. A lot of sentimental value. Now, after shoulder and lower spine surgeries, I can't handle 15 anymore.

I'm finding with better technique, I get more speed and more rev's with 14 than with 15. My average has never been as high as when I threw heavier balls, but the difference isn't significant when I factor in my age.

The highest I ever averaged was 225 when I was in my middle 40's. I'm 71 now and still flirt with 2-teens occasionally using 14 pounds.

I don't carry as many junk shots as I used to, but that's all. I still get 325 RPM's all the time and when I'm really loose, I can get pretty close to 400 RPM's.

As I age, technique becomes more important than equipment.

