Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?

Thanks BOSStull, I had seen your first post on the thread about the food dehydrator/ball oven but didn't see this one. I just came back from ordering the Nano from my local Pro Shop
. This is the first time I'm getting a ball drilled by this pro-shop. He's getting it in on Wednesday, I might not bother getting it drilled until Saturday and trying it out Sunday morning. My home center is more like the 2nd center you mentioned, 22 year old synthetics with tons of friction. To give an idea of what it is like, I'm playing around 12 at the arrows out to around 6-7 with the VDZ on a fresh shot and would end up around 15 at the arrows or a little further in later on in the night. At the end of one night, I was playing 12 to 8 with my Critical Mass and it was just flying back to the pocket.
My final decision to get the Nano came from noticing that I do have some cracking starting to form along the top of the finger holes on the VDZ. I figured I would get the Nano now while I can and when the VDZ is no longer usable I would consider replacing the VDZ with a regular Hy-Road or an X.
