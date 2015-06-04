Ball oven- build your own (here's how)

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 71/m/IL Followed your instructions for the ball oven and it works great. Found a similar unit at Bed, Bath and Beyond using their discount coupons. Had to order a set of trays as they only had one set at the local store. They shipped them for free and gave a 10% discount, too. Going to do a few buddies balls for them to see how much oil sweats out on other than Storm models. Thanks for a great tool!!

How did the ball oven work. Thinking of making one using your lay-out.

A/S/L: 71/m/IL The modified dehydrator works great. I've used a hot water treatment to a couple of my bowling balls and it works pretty good, too; however, you run a bit of a risk with water getting into the holes and there's almost no way of regulating the temperature of the water in a laundry tub or simple bucket.

Using the dehydrator gives you a way to adjust the temperature and you can add a thermometer and a timer if you want to get fancy.

I've elected not use either one and use my smart phone timer to make sure I check out how the ball is responding to the settings I've made.

Been setting the temperature near the lower end of the scale to start and let it run for 30 minutes or so. Then kick it up a notch (another 10 degrees) and allow it to run at that setting for another period before going up higher. Never have gone above about 130 or 135 degrees. Works wonderfully well. Go for it if your bowling ball(s) have lost their reaction due to lack of cleaning or absorbing a lot of lane conditioner... Hope this helps...

Reviving this thread since I'm considering giving it shot, but wondering if the NESCO FD-75A would work as well? This is almost the same price as the NESCO FD-60 and the extra trays appear to be cheaper.

The oven is worth it if you've got an oil hog. The worst two balls I had were the Storm Vivid and Track 300T. The Vivid cracked on me and seldom use the 300T these days. Make some measurements to a unit at Bed, Bath and Beyond or where ever you plan on buying the unit. The price shouldn't be much cheaper I wouldn't think. Perhaps a few dollars... Good luck... I haven't been using my oven all that much for a couple of years now. Taking better care of the gear I guess rather than being so lazy.

