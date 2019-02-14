BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199820 - 02/14/19 05:36 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4673
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame

Found out that my Hy-Road is still useful for down & in shots, but not carrying and missing the spares is still not going to cut it. The missed 10s were particularly frustrating, as I'd thought I'd found a way to cut the hook and the ball still went left.

Result: 150-174-151=475
Average (66 games): 170
Average for last 9 games: 163
Next week's AVG+1 score: 549

Composite average (72 games): 172

Si had a clean 195-ish game second game, and, where that was my better game, we won it and hung on for total. All three games could have been won, really.


Edited by Richie V. (02/14/19 05:38 PM)
#199827 - Today at 12:18 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
bigcall
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/10/13
Posts: 204
A/S/L: 55/M/NoVA
I had been struggling over the last few weeks, some of which had to do with lane conditions and ball options/choices. I decided to revive a couple of my older balls and had them plugged and adjusted at the same time since my span has changed over time.

Used my Nomad Dagger that I got back on Friday and had much better success 269-232-193.

Unfortunately we were absolutely crushed in spite of bowling a net +266 over average as a team. The other team's 4th bowler with a 198 average was out of his mind and shot 264-279-300, 843 which is +249 by himself!

You just have to tip your hat sometimes I suppose...

I'm looking at picking up a Hy-Road X to get some more length when I need it while retaining some back end since my old Mutant Cell Pearl just isn't working like it used and my Hy-Road Solid is picking up too early on the lanes lately.

We'll see how it goes.

