Page 11 of 11

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4673

Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame



Found out that my Hy-Road is still useful for down & in shots, but not carrying and missing the spares is still not going to cut it. The missed 10s were particularly frustrating, as I'd thought I'd found a way to cut the hook and the ball still went left.



Result : 150-174-151=475

Average (66 games) : 170

Average for last 9 games : 163

Next week's AVG+1 score : 549



Composite average (72 games): 172



Si had a clean 195-ish game second game, and, where that was my better game, we won it and hung on for total. All three games could have been won, really.



Edited by Richie V. ( 05:38 PM )

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 170 HS: 573 HG: 233

Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 170 HS: 573 HG: 233Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread





Registered: 04/10/13

Posts: 204

A/S/L: 55/M/NoVA 3x Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 04/10/13Posts: 204A/S/L: 55/M/NoVA I had been struggling over the last few weeks, some of which had to do with lane conditions and ball options/choices. I decided to revive a couple of my older balls and had them plugged and adjusted at the same time since my span has changed over time.



Used my Nomad Dagger that I got back on Friday and had much better success 269-232-193.



Unfortunately we were absolutely crushed in spite of bowling a net +266 over average as a team. The other team's 4th bowler with a 198 average was out of his mind and shot 264-279-300, 843 which is +249 by himself!



You just have to tip your hat sometimes I suppose...



I'm looking at picking up a Hy-Road X to get some more length when I need it while retaining some back end since my old Mutant Cell Pearl just isn't working like it used and my Hy-Road Solid is picking up too early on the lanes lately.



We'll see how it goes.

