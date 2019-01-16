#199789 - 07:07 AM Re: HI!! Re: djp1080] 82Boat69

A/S/L: 70/M/California Whenever I take trips by car, I always pack my bowling balls. I love to stop at small places in Quonset huts I might discover. I also like small places in unusual locations or buildings.



There's such a place in Quincy, CA., a small town in North-Easter CA. Eight Wood lanes with A2 pinsetters. The place is run by an elderly retired couple.



A friend and I were bowling there one morning and the wife explained if something went wrong we'd have to move to other lanes because her husband wouldn't be available to fix the problem. My friend mentioned that I was a pin-chaser as a kid and could probably take care of it.



Sure enough, due to filthy turn-around pans a pin headed to the turret, top first versus bottom first. The machine just idles until that's fixed.



No problem, I head to the back and discover that climbing up between 2 machines at age 69 and a 100 pounds heavier than when I was 16 is a real trip :-) Fortunately, it was a simple fix and I looked like a hero.



Bowling on wood lanes that haven't been dressed with reactive resin balls is impossible. Had to shoot with an old Columbia Blue Dot I use for spares. Made my whole trip worth while.

