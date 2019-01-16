BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » HI!!
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199785 - 01/16/19 10:18 PM HI!!
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3398
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Anyone still here?
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, , Hy-Road, Tropical Heat Hybrid, Tropical Heat Solid, Pitch Blue

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199786 - 01/17/19 03:07 AM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 665
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Yes, but just monitoring. Participants come and go, but mostly go. Its been awfully quiet for a month.

Top
#199788 - 01/17/19 11:56 PM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 445
A/S/L: 71/m/IL
Yes, I'm here.
Enjoyed the holidays as our family had fun together.
Visited the Burnt City brewery in Chicago and not only enjoyed the beer, but they have eight wood lanes operating. Used their shoes and found a ball that almost fit. Rolled a 140 game I think. The next day my fingers hurt pretty bad as I likely had to squeeze the ball to keep from dropping it... smile
Had a great time though anyway. Good brews...

Top
#199789 - 01/18/19 07:07 AM Re: HI!! [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 665
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Whenever I take trips by car, I always pack my bowling balls. I love to stop at small places in Quonset huts I might discover. I also like small places in unusual locations or buildings.

There's such a place in Quincy, CA., a small town in North-Easter CA. Eight Wood lanes with A2 pinsetters. The place is run by an elderly retired couple.

A friend and I were bowling there one morning and the wife explained if something went wrong we'd have to move to other lanes because her husband wouldn't be available to fix the problem. My friend mentioned that I was a pin-chaser as a kid and could probably take care of it.

Sure enough, due to filthy turn-around pans a pin headed to the turret, top first versus bottom first. The machine just idles until that's fixed.

No problem, I head to the back and discover that climbing up between 2 machines at age 69 and a 100 pounds heavier than when I was 16 is a real trip :-) Fortunately, it was a simple fix and I looked like a hero.

Bowling on wood lanes that haven't been dressed with reactive resin balls is impossible. Had to shoot with an old Columbia Blue Dot I use for spares. Made my whole trip worth while.

Top
#199790 - 01/18/19 01:34 PM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4673
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
Still posting my bowling, but there was a two-week stretch when I didn't bowl due to ailments.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 170 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#199791 - 01/18/19 04:55 PM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 835
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
I'm still checking from time to time too. The holidays were very busy for me and work has been hectic. Getting ready to see whatever Mother Nature decides to throw at us in the northeast tomorrow afternoon.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-790

Top
#199792 - 01/19/19 09:01 AM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9781
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Hi all. Been away.

Had heart attack Dec 12 and spent about 2 weeks in hospital. Needless to say, I'm not bowling for the rest of the year.

Good lock and good bowing to all.

Den


Edited by Dennis Michael (01/19/19 09:01 AM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199793 - 01/20/19 04:36 PM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 445
A/S/L: 71/m/IL
Dennis, I'm very sorry to see this post from you.
Several years ago I experienced some pressure in my upper body when I went for a walk. I'd go for 2 or 3 miles at a time and this tightness began at around the 1/2 to 3/4 mile distance. I'd stop for 15 or 20 seconds and continue on with no more issues. Finally I called the doctor's office and they had me come in for a stress test. Had to go for more tests a week or two later and ended up on the table for stents. No issues following that.
Guess the bullet missed me.
Hope your recovery goes well and you're back on the lanes...

Top
#199797 - 01/21/19 06:13 PM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 867
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Sorry to hear it, Dennis.
My heart attack was 20 years ago, so I am officially a survivor. If you smoke, stop. Eat right, and do the exercises.
Mine worked out, but each case is different.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
#199825 - Yesterday at 09:46 AM Re: HI!! [Re: General Pounder]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1187
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Hate to hear about the heart attack Dennis.
Hope your back to bowling now.
_________________________

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
by bigcall - Today at 12:18 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 11:57 AM
HI!!
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 09:46 AM
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 09:43 AM
Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 09:30 AM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 07:40 AM
Crummy video but need help with release/timing
by stuckmehere55 - 02/07/19 05:40 PM
Insufficient Seating at Center (and Rudeness)
by Mkirchie - 01/26/19 04:40 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.