Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 761

But by not sliding as much it allows me to keep my legs more straight up and down where as sliding requires a lot of knee bend



I am a planter. No slide at all.

I hate it when the approaches are slippery, it seems like I can't get any traction and I feel like I can't make a straight approach.

I am thinking of going to try tennis shoes like Michael Haugen.

I am a planter. No slide at all.
I hate it when the approaches are slippery, it seems like I can't get any traction and I feel like I can't make a straight approach.
I am thinking of going to try tennis shoes like Michael Haugen.
Do they make non sliding bowling shoes for planters?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Registered: 12/11/05





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9781

I have a slide.



But, I am sure there is an inter changeable sole that doesn't. _________________________

Registered: 01/14/07





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 835

Originally Posted By: nord Do they make non sliding bowling shoes for planters?



Along the lines of what Dennis said, you could consider a pair of Dexters with interchangeable soles for both feet and put traction soles and heels on both feet. Personally, I like to slide and estimate my slide to be around 2 ft long (hard to tell exactly from videos from behind.)

Mark



Mark Along the lines of what Dennis said, you could consider a pair of Dexters with interchangeable soles for both feet and put traction soles and heels on both feet. Personally, I like to slide and estimate my slide to be around 2 ft long (hard to tell exactly from videos from behind.)Mark _________________________

Registered: 03/18/14

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 292

I have the dexters with the changeable soles and use the 2 pad... Mine is super worn and actually slides more then a fresh one but it does not slide much

Registered: 10/27/11





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 761

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 761A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

A quick note:

Today I picked up my Purple Hammer.

I will try it tomorrow at Parkway where I bowl doubles league and compare it to the Widow.

My hope is it will be the perfect ball down option when the Widow is hooking too much, or hitting flat from rolling out when the volume is not enough for it. _________________________

Registered: 10/15/11

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1187

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1187A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia CRUTCH, I mean a Black Widow Urethane .



He asked me beforehand if he bought one one would it mess me up. I responded if that's what you want buy it. I will adjust. So in the near future I may be able to make comments on adjusting when bowling on the same lanes with urethane.



Also will give me a chance to throw his to see how it reacts for me. We both use interchangeable thumbs and same size finger inserts although his span is a tad shorter I can still throw his with problem. OK my team mate has decided to by aI mean aHe asked me beforehand if he bought one one would it mess me up. I responded if that's what you want buy it. I will adjust. So in the near future I may be able to make comments on adjusting when bowling on the same lanes with urethane.Also will give me a chance to throw his to see how it reacts for me. We both use interchangeable thumbs and same size finger inserts although his span is a tad shorter I can still throw his with problem.

Registered: 10/27/11





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 761

So whatever happened to your friend and his Black Widow urethane?

Did he get it and did he mess you up? So whatever happened to your friend and his Black Widow urethane?Did he get it and did he mess you up? _________________________

Registered: 10/15/11

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1187

Yes he did but no it does not mess me up. When he uses it he plays between the 2nd and 3rd arrows. I play outside of him. Our house shot is longer than most. It favors either high revs or lower speed players in order to play left of the 2nd arrow. He is lower speed.



