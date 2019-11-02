Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 445

A/S/L: 71/m/IL The food dehydrator works very well for getting oil out of a ball. Previous to that I used the hot water method of sweating out oil in several balls and that worked very well, too; however, I didn't have much success keeping water out of the holes. That's why I went to the hot air method instead.

Like I said before, I seldom use the dehydrator these days.

The three worst balls for soaking up oil for me were:

1 Track 300T, 2 Storm Vivid and 3 Storm Hy-Road.

The traction of the 300T and Vivid diminished drastically, but the Hy-Road was still working quite well although it had a lot of absorbed lane oil.

For several years now I might start up the dehydrator perhaps once a year or so just to check things out. I guess my shammy and ball cleaning methods are working well.

I've learned in the last couple of years that certain balls are best with factory finish and others that I have require changes to either remove the polish or compound finish or to go to a little rougher grit finish to get the reaction working well.

For example, I bought my first Hammer ball (Dark Legend hybrid) which had their Clean n'Sheen finish. I tried several changes to that ball and finally took the Clean n'Sheen off along with sanding it with 2000 grit, 3000 grit and then 4000 grit pads. Next time out it was like a different ball. Before that I was quite disappointed.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 835

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 835A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey I used to do the hot water too, but also got annoyed at the problem with the holes. I tried to buy rubber stoppers used in chemistry applications, but they could never create a perfect seal for the thumb hole and couldn't handle finger inserts at all. Also, since my part of town is on septic I never wanted to dump the used water down the drain and I would instead carry the 5 gallon bucket through the house to dump it outside.



I never got around to the food dehydrator option, I got as far as research.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-790

Re: Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 445

A/S/L: 71/m/IL

Thought about the inserts getting messed up and loose. Never used that large of a bucket though. It was strange to pick up the ball after 15 or 20 minutes of soaking and find that I had a hard time getting the ball out.

Did my Hy-Road one time for three separate soaks or a total of over an hour and oil was still coming out...

The food dehydrator is the way to go for home use IMHO. It works and works well! Thanks to those who posted info on it a few years ago. The NESCO dehydrators work well and easy to make them do the task for bowling balls. I used some duct tape to seal up some of the holes. Didn't add any temperature gauge. Set it for 120 to 125 degrees F and let it do it's magic. Yes, I looked into the rubber stoppers, etc. Research only.Thought about the inserts getting messed up and loose. Never used that large of a bucket though. It was strange to pick up the ball after 15 or 20 minutes of soaking and find that I had a hard time getting the ball out.Did my Hy-Road one time for three separate soaks or a total of over an hour and oil was still coming out...The food dehydrator is the way to go for home use IMHO. It works and works well! Thanks to those who posted info on it a few years ago. The NESCO dehydrators work well and easy to make them do the task for bowling balls. I used some duct tape to seal up some of the holes. Didn't add any temperature gauge. Set it for 120 to 125 degrees F and let it do it's magic.

