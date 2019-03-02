Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?

Mark, Your reasoning is sound I hope and think. That's why I have a few Hy-Roads as they tend to hold up very well even when filled up with quite a bit of oil.
What I've learned is that these shammy pads do wonders and cleaning of your equipment before and after use pays big dividends, too.
I've gone to a food dehydrator to bake my bowling balls and had good results; however, by cleaning the ball and wiping it while in use has resulted in practically no need for the heating up of the gear I use most.
I expect to use many of the balls I have for many years to come. I do get excited about new balls that have just come out though.
For example the Storm Crux Prime with it's cover that doesn't absorb nearly as quickly as other gear available other than urethane or plastic.
That's my take. I like what I'm seeing with the IQ Tour solid ball. It's low differential and big hook. Perhaps my speed is too low. I've tried slow down for years as I used to throw it at 19 to 20 mph just a few years ago. I'm pleased my speed is right around 15.5 to 16 mph.
Good luck!!!