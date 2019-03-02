Which fork on the Hy-Road should I take?

I might be getting a new ball in March for my birthday and I'm contemplating one of the 4 Hy-Road options. The last month, my Vintage Danger Zone has been starting out great on the fresh and in the early stages of the lanes breaking down. However, when I try to make a second move left to get me inside of 3rd arrow to avoid the breakdown in the front, it is having trouble making it back to carry and the reaction is sketchy. I've had no problem balling down to my Critical Mass and moving back right to find a line in the 3rd game, however I feel like I would like to have an option other than just going weaker. I also don't want to get a ball that could be too similar to the VDZ.
I'm likely to discount the Hy-Road and the Hy-Road Pearl for either being too similar to the VDZ or not being strong enough for what I would like the ball to do. That basically leaves me between the Hy-Road X and the Hy-Road Nano. I'm inclined to lean towards the Nano as I still feel that the X could end up being too similar to the VDZ and it would give me a tool I don't currently have in my bag. I was curious what others think of this ball.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-790