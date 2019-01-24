Insufficient Seating at Center (and Rudeness)

Sponsored Links







Before my center remodeled around 5 years ago, each pair had 8 seats (3 for each lane and a big seat in the middle from the pre-



Last night, the teams on the pair to the left of us both like to claim the tables at all costs. One team claimed the table directly behind their pair, which is fine. The other team on that pair decided to claim the table two pairs over from where they were bowling. The 6 seats and 3 stools on their pair were empty the whole night. I thought it was sort of ridiculous and rude or is it just me? Didn't let it affect my bowling for the night!



I'm curious to see if this is an issue in other places, our 5 person league poses a problem of not enough seating for bowlers at the center.

Before my center remodeled around 5 years ago, each pair had 8 seats (3 for each lane and a big seat in the middle from the pre-computer scoring era) and had folding tables with chairs set up behind where the house balls were stored. It worked relatively well. After the remodel, they now have 6 seats per pair with 3 to the side of the pair and 3 perpendicular to those behind the pair. There are also 3 non-movable stools behind each pair near some of the house ball storage . It's just barely enough for a 5 person league, and it doesn't help when some of the seats by the lanes are used for spare ball storage or personal belongings. When the bar was remodeled for the umpteenth time over a year ago, they got new furniture and placed some of the old tables, chairs, and stools behind the lanes in the area behind the permanent seating. There's about one table for every two pairs in the center.

Last night, the teams on the pair to the left of us both like to claim the tables at all costs. One team claimed the table directly behind their pair, which is fine. The other team on that pair decided to claim the table two pairs over from where they were bowling. The 6 seats and 3 stools on their pair were empty the whole night. I thought it was sort of ridiculous and rude or is it just me? Didn't let it affect my bowling for the night!

