#199782 - 12/30/18 12:23 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 867
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Last week I had my first clean 30 in 3 years. Opened with a baby split that I picked and also closed with a baby split that I picked! Never had mor than a double though, so clean for me amouts to 621. nertz
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
equipment list too
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199783 - 01/03/19 04:15 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1162
A/S/L: 52/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Nice- clean is more impressive when you have to shoot at a lot of spares.
Sometimes you find a little satisfaction in shooting your average on a night that requires some unusual adjustments and executing. We didn't bowl last week for the holidays, so I didn't pick up a ball for 2 weeks. Practice felt awkward. Was missing inside, everything was going through the nose. By the end of practice I had settled in a little, but I was seeing about a 4 board difference between the 2 lanes, which I don't do well. I manage to shoot 216 with one wide open split, then 225 with another split. The right lane is getting tighter, but the left lane is hooking more and more, so by the middle of game 3 I had an 8 board difference on the approach and 6 boards at arrows. Most nights when this kind of thing happens, I'd be lucky to shoot 600. I managed to shoot 278 with one Brooklyn strike and a 3-9 spare in the middle to eke out 719 on a night that 570 was looking much more likely.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most
Bowl up a Storm!
#199784 - 01/06/19 05:08 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 867
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
had a game last week where the only crossy I tossed was a strike and the 7 I pocketed ALL counted 9. crud
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
equipment list too
#199787 - 01/17/19 03:43 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4670
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
After being absent in consecutive weeks with the flu and an infected left ankle, I got clearance for bowling from the local wound care clinic. I had a slow start, but making most of my spares, before going clean in the second game with a 232, my second-best game of the season in this league. I ran out of gas a bit in the last one, but doubled late to save a 186 and make this my best set of the season in this league.Result
: 156-232-186=574Average (54 games)
: 171Average for last 9 games
: 186Next week's AVG+1 score
: 552Composite average (60 games)
: 174
Si was absent, and I got a 130-ish game from Steve in the first game for our only point.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 171 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Top
|
|
|
|
#199796 - 01/21/19 06:05 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 867
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
how 'bout a clean game, 1 dbl, 1 trpl = 211
I counted 9 five times....FOUR 4's (2 hi, 2 lite) and a rap 10
it sure matters where the strikes are
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
equipment list too
#199799 - 01/24/19 03:34 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4670
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
My third game may have been my strangest clean game yet. It started with a three-count (making the spare, of course), and, in the 7th, I managed to pick the 10 clean out of the rack and made that
spare. The only strike in the game was the one that made the game officially clean, in the 10th frame.Result
: 192-166-173=531Average (57 games)
: 171Average for last 9 games
: 183Next week's AVG+1 score
: 537Composite average (63 games)
: 174;
Si bowled the best game I'd ever seen him bowl in the first game, a 276 that should have been a 278 but for the 8 fill. We ran out of gas after that, however, as the first game was our only point.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 171 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#199800 - 01/24/19 03:44 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: bigcall]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4670
A/S/L: 52/M/Brockton, MA
I took a couple of years off when my son was unable to bowl due to surgery. He's doing better now so we both joined a league (sanctioned finally) again this fall and I recently found my way back to these boards again.
I'm sorry to see that the virtual league has languished, but maybe it will pick up again some day?
Anyway, 1/2 way through the season I'm sitting around 217. It wasn't as bad as I thought in shaking off the rust although my stats (via BowlSK) say that my spare shooting has clearly suffered and is down about 10% from my peak of 85.6% of makeable.
Had a nice 724 set last week and have also achieved new personal bests of 290 and 761 (not the same week) so far.
I'll try to post here at least occasionally, but I have posted the Fall/Winter games at BowlSK, which is something I have found to be invaluable (mostly to note ball reaction mid-set).
If you can give me dates and leagues for those personal bests, I can give a congratulatory shout-out on our Facebook
page.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 171 HS: 573 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
