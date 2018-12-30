#199799 - 03:34 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

My third game may have been my strangest clean game yet. It started with a three-count (making the spare, of course), and, in the 7th, I managed to pick the 10 clean out of the rack and made that spare. The only strike in the game was the one that made the game officially clean, in the 10th frame.



Result : 192-166-173=531

Average (57 games) : 171

Average for last 9 games : 183

Next week's AVG+1 score : 537



Composite average (63 games) : 174;



Si bowled the best game I'd ever seen him bowl in the first game, a 276 that should have been a 278 but for the 8 fill. We ran out of gas after that, however, as the first game was our only point.

