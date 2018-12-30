Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Nice- clean is more impressive when you have to shoot at a lot of spares.

Sometimes you find a little satisfaction in shooting your average on a night that requires some unusual adjustments and executing. We didn't bowl last week for the holidays, so I didn't pick up a ball for 2 weeks. Practice felt awkward. Was missing inside, everything was going through the nose. By the end of practice I had settled in a little, but I was seeing about a 4 board difference between the 2 lanes, which I don't do well. I manage to shoot 216 with one wide open split, then 225 with another split. The right lane is getting tighter, but the left lane is hooking more and more, so by the middle of game 3 I had an 8 board difference on the approach and 6 boards at arrows. Most nights when this kind of thing happens, I'd be lucky to shoot 600. I managed to shoot 278 with one Brooklyn strike and a 3-9 spare in the middle to eke out 719 on a night that 570 was looking much more likely.

_________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!