Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Eek, sorry to hear that. How much over the cap were you? We had an issue come up in our scratch league where a team lost a bowler for the season due to an injury and wanted to replace him with a guy that was 1 pin over the cap. The league had a vote and allowed the replacement. It wasn't like they were bringing in a ringer either; it was someone with a 179 average replacing a 178 average.



Was fortunate enough to have a silver level coach watch me bowl over the weekend and give me some pointers. He actually encouraged me to add some more ball speed to help with my carry and the over/under I've been getting. It definitely helped. I actually took out my Cash which I hadn't used in awhile and used it on the 44' pattern and did well with it. So that will be the first ball out of my bag on Wednesday.



I did get the Katana Slash but went a little too long down the lane for me on that same 44' pattern. I considered sanding it but left it at box surface (and I think it acquired some lane shine too, not sure) to play behind my Cash on the longer pattern and perhaps use it as first ball out of the bag on other house shots.



Got a chance to sub tonight in another house and took out the Slash. First game started out slow and shot only 203 (with an open). Approaches were a bit slippery and it took me a little bit to get going and be comfortable with them, but came back with a strong 248 second game and finished with 220. A little disappointed in the 3rd game, after starting with a triple, 9/, then double I felt like I was locked in and on track to shoot 279. But then I got soft with one (not intentionally) and left the dreaded big 4. Doubled and still had a shot to go off the sheet for 241, but came in a wee bit high and left an 8 pin but had no problem burying the fill ball after I made a 2&1 move. So settled for 671 but 3 opens and more strikes. Encouraging.



Really like what I'm seeing out of this ball. Gives me the angularity I need and I don't lose carry if I have to move inside with it. Hoping I can put together 2 more solid series this week before I head off to Vermont for a tournament this weekend.

