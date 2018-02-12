Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9780A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Everyone seems to be having their troubles. I am just so erratic, I am questioning my ability. I roll 2-3 good balls, than I pull and cross over. And, I don't know why.



Last week, I had 9 splits in 3 games. 5 in game 3. I changed balls twice and moved all over. the only thing I can think of is I must have slowed down, allowing the ball to gain more friction. I really don't know.



But nights of 200+, 200+, 150 are totally unacceptable. And, I seen to be doing that every night of late.



I did get a chuckle last week. Was asked to replace another bowler on the Senior Travel scratch team, to which I accepted. Then, I got a call. Seems my average this year puts the team over the CAP, so I can't bowl. I'm bowling like crap and it's too high???

A/S/L: 33/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 583A/S/L: 33/M/NH Eek, sorry to hear that. How much over the cap were you? We had an issue come up in our scratch league where a team lost a bowler for the season due to an injury and wanted to replace him with a guy that was 1 pin over the cap. The league had a vote and allowed the replacement. It wasn't like they were bringing in a ringer either; it was someone with a 179 average replacing a 178 average.



Was fortunate enough to have a silver level coach watch me bowl over the weekend and give me some pointers. He actually encouraged me to add some more ball speed to help with my carry and the over/under I've been getting. It definitely helped. I actually took out my Cash which I hadn't used in awhile and used it on the 44' pattern and did well with it. So that will be the first ball out of my bag on Wednesday.



I did get the Katana Slash but went a little too long down the lane for me on that same 44' pattern. I considered sanding it but left it at box surface (and I think it acquired some lane shine too, not sure) to play behind my Cash on the longer pattern and perhaps use it as first ball out of the bag on other house shots.



Got a chance to sub tonight in another house and took out the Slash. First game started out slow and shot only 203 (with an open). Approaches were a bit slippery and it took me a little bit to get going and be comfortable with them, but came back with a strong 248 second game and finished with 220. A little disappointed in the 3rd game, after starting with a triple, 9/, then double I felt like I was locked in and on track to shoot 279. But then I got soft with one (not intentionally) and left the dreaded big 4. Doubled and still had a shot to go off the sheet for 241, but came in a wee bit high and left an 8 pin but had no problem burying the fill ball after I made a 2&1 move. So settled for 671 but 3 opens and more strikes. Encouraging.



Really like what I'm seeing out of this ball. Gives me the angularity I need and I don't lose carry if I have to move inside with it. Hoping I can put together 2 more solid series this week before I head off to Vermont for a tournament this weekend.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9780A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill hmmmm, someone remembered how to bowl!!



220-228-256, woohoo.



I didn't want that 3rd game failure to recur. So, I consciously increased my footwork to maintain my speed. I guess that worked. This should have been a lot higher too. I left 3 solid 8 pins in game 1. Each between strikes.



I had my only open in the 10th of game 2.



Game 3 was just an easy roll with more speed. And, I don't mean real fast. I was routinely around 15.5 mph.



I also changed my line in game 3 after flagging a spare in the 10th to the left. I stood on 32, and targeted the reflection of the 6 pin down lane. I guess it worked. I was light for my few spare pick ups. left the bucket couple times. And, I got a favorable hold on 1 ball I didn't let out.



So, overall, a good nite for me.

