#199758 - 11/19/18 01:49 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4661
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Moe Morrison suggested that I should've stayed in Sunday Niters and left my other league. She may have had a point, because I had, by far, my best night of the season subbing for Peter last night. I struggled a bit early, but was clean after the 4th frame first game, and had at least one strike in the 10th in each, punching out with six in the second game. As I said in the BowlSK comment, "I need more of these on Wednesday night!"Result
: 169-234-232=635Average (6 games)
: 198AVG+1 score for next time
: 602Composite average (39 games)
: 172
Eric covered my under-average first game with a 252 to win the only two points that were mildly contested in our sweep.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199759 - 11/20/18 12:37 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9778
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
well, I relaxed tonight. There was a girl's HS tournament before our league. And we had a 1 hour delayed start. So I had dinner and talked with the wife. Went to the lanes and found my team already bowing.
The girl's HS tournament is next week. Damn!!
So, only got 2 games in. Started spilt, split without practice and ended 181. Last game, just never hit with consistency for 186. my team would have had 181 had I stayed home on absent score. I was no help.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#199760 - 11/20/18 06:13 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9778
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Bowled Senior League today. My sad performance continued. 3 180 games.
But, the bad part was, I got ball damage on lane 23. A scrape around the ball with slight depression. The desk took it to be refinished.
Then, 2 frames later, my second ball got the same damage on the same lane. So, 2 balls out of my bag to be refinished.
The laneman came out and thanked me for informing him of my problem. He looked and found a screw in the underfloor ball track.
But, why was it only on my balls and not the others? 2 balls damaged and both mine.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#199763 - 11/22/18 07:44 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4661
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
There seemed to be more oil downlane than usual last night, which meant I didn't have to move much, but also made left-side spares tricky, as I missed a lot of them. The two washouts were likely a product of the lane condition, as well.Result
: 163-148-178=489Average (36 games)
: 167Average for last 9 games
: 158Next week's AVG+1 score
: 512Composite average (42 games)
: 172
Our opponents didn't have a legal lineup, so we were bowling for forfeit points, all four of which we won. Steve had one of his better games, a 135, in the second game to help us.
Something happened last night on one of the adjoining pairs that I'll mention here: Our league president converted the 7-10 split for his first time. Nice going!
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#199764 - 11/23/18 07:40 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 862
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I subbed Tuesday night and had a TOTAL of 8 strikes (sheeeeeesh), 3 whiffs but picked one split...558 yuk. In my actual league Wednesday night I started with a no strike 130something, before switching to my urethane spare ball for strikes, and did a touch better....180something, 199...I DO have a resin ball I (prolly) could use on that depleted condition, but it wasn't in the bag. It will be from now on going into that house.
I attempted the Thanksgiving eve sweeper, which they ran squads for every day from Sunday on. Two games across 4 lanes, top score each squad got an automatic into the finals, after that qualify on your score. Now, it is nominally a handicapped tournament, BUT, 14 of the 16 finalists were obvious scratch players, including one lady pro. The cut was 442 and I did so badly that I DNFed it 1/2 way through my 2nd game....something I had never done before.
Over last weekend I traveled to Pittsburgh for the TAT tournament. I bought a sweeper entry and a tournament entry online months ago. They divvy the entries by average level, which is nice...you end up competing against folks of your ability level (roughly). The sweeper goes 2 games over 4 lanes, and at my meager average level, you play no-tap. I struck out in both 10th frames to have 2 games under 200 (NO-TAP! sheesh).
I was booked to bowl at 3.30 Saturday afternoon. I sat at a poker tournament table at 11AM, (expecting nothing). At 2.30, it was obvious I was going deep into the poker...I ended up winning it! It finished just before 10PM, and then took my crew all out to dinner at the steak house...11 hours of butt time but the payout was worth it.
Sunday AM I went down to the lanes and talked to the tournament organizers, and explained what happened, and the guy says, "We have another squad at 11 you can bowl." I told him that I had had my fun for the weekend. LoL. He offered and I accepted a refund on my entry fee! Nice! I "won" money by not showing up!
I did hang and watch the 1st round of finals. It is an eliminator on your pair. I saw 219, 221, and 223 not be enough when the other 2 on the pair started with the front 8 strikes. I saw one guy pitch it in the moat to cost him moving on to the 2nd round. Then I walked down to where the handicap players were playing and saw a pair with 5 players where the high score was 168. Winners of each of the 4 divisions cashed $1000. I will go back next year....maybe not take my bowling stuff. LoL.
It was a nice venue. Casino upstairs, bowling hall downstairs, horse track in front of the casino and a Hyatt attached. We had a great time!
Edited by 6_ball_man (11/23/18 07:41 AM)
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
equipment list too
#199766 - Yesterday at 06:05 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9778
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Saturday, I picked up both balls that had scratches. They were refinished by the Pro Shop
. The scratches can still be felt if you run finger nail over them. But, I don't think they are too deep to affect the ball, even though in the track.
So, I went to the lanes to try them. There is a Sunday Practice League, and I used to bowl with a couple guys after. I got there when it was over, but found no one bowling.
I was told that because of TG on Thursday, the House hadn't oiled since the last league on Tuesday. That's 5 days. One fellow said, the lanes were like sandpaper and the approaches had candy all over them.
The place hadn't been swept for a week or lanes oiled. WTF.
They really don't want league bowlers in this house, even for practice.
But, the desk lady did say they made $3200 on kids parties on Saturday. That is their direction.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
