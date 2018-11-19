Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

I subbed Tuesday night and had a TOTAL of 8 strikes (sheeeeeesh), 3 whiffs but picked one split...558 yuk. In my actual league Wednesday night I started with a no strike 130something, before switching to my urethane spare ball for strikes, and did a touch better....180something, 199...I DO have a resin ball I (prolly) could use on that depleted condition, but it wasn't in the bag. It will be from now on going into that house.



I attempted the Thanksgiving eve sweeper, which they ran squads for every day from Sunday on. Two games across 4 lanes, top score each squad got an automatic into the finals, after that qualify on your score. Now, it is nominally a handicapped tournament, BUT, 14 of the 16 finalists were obvious scratch players, including one lady pro. The cut was 442 and I did so badly that I DNFed it 1/2 way through my 2nd game....something I had never done before.



Over last weekend I traveled to Pittsburgh for the TAT tournament. I bought a sweeper entry and a tournament entry online months ago. They divvy the entries by average level, which is nice...you end up competing against folks of your ability level (roughly). The sweeper goes 2 games over 4 lanes, and at my meager average level, you play no-tap. I struck out in both 10th frames to have 2 games under 200 (NO-TAP! sheesh).



I was booked to bowl at 3.30 Saturday afternoon. I sat at a poker tournament table at 11AM, (expecting nothing). At 2.30, it was obvious I was going deep into the poker...I ended up winning it! It finished just before 10PM, and then took my crew all out to dinner at the steak house...11 hours of butt time but the payout was worth it.

Sunday AM I went down to the lanes and talked to the tournament organizers, and explained what happened, and the guy says, "We have another squad at 11 you can bowl." I told him that I had had my fun for the weekend. LoL. He offered and I accepted a refund on my entry fee! Nice! I "won" money by not showing up!



I did hang and watch the 1st round of finals. It is an eliminator on your pair. I saw 219, 221, and 223 not be enough when the other 2 on the pair started with the front 8 strikes. I saw one guy pitch it in the moat to cost him moving on to the 2nd round. Then I walked down to where the handicap players were playing and saw a pair with 5 players where the high score was 168. Winners of each of the 4 divisions cashed $1000. I will go back next year....maybe not take my bowling stuff. LoL.

It was a nice venue. Casino upstairs, bowling hall downstairs, horse track in front of the casino and a Hyatt attached. We had a great time!





