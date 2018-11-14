#199758 - 01:49 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Moe Morrison suggested that I should've stayed in Sunday Niters and left my other league. She may have had a point, because I had, by far, my best night of the season subbing for Peter last night. I struggled a bit early, but was clean after the 4th frame first game, and had at least one strike in the 10th in each, punching out with six in the second game. As I said in the BowlSK comment, "I need more of these on Wednesday night!"



Result : 169-234-232=635

Average (6 games) : 198

AVG+1 score for next time : 602



Composite average (39 games) : 172



