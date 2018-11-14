BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199758 - Yesterday at 01:49 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4660
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame

Moe Morrison suggested that I should've stayed in Sunday Niters and left my other league. She may have had a point, because I had, by far, my best night of the season subbing for Peter last night. I struggled a bit early, but was clean after the 4th frame first game, and had at least one strike in the 10th in each, punching out with six in the second game. As I said in the BowlSK comment, "I need more of these on Wednesday night!"

Result: 169-234-232=635
Average (6 games): 198
AVG+1 score for next time: 602

Composite average (39 games): 172

Eric covered my under-average first game with a 252 to win the only two points that were mildly contested in our sweep.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 168 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199759 - Today at 12:37 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9776
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
well, I relaxed tonight. There was a girl's HS tournament before our league. And we had a 1 hour delayed start. So I had dinner and talked with the wife. Went to the lanes and found my team already bowing.

The girl's HS tournament is next week. Damn!!

So, only got 2 games in. Started spilt, split without practice and ended 181. Last game, just never hit with consistency for 186. my team would have had 181 had I stayed home on absent score. I was no help.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199760 - Today at 06:13 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9776
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Bowled Senior League today. My sad performance continued. 3 180 games.

But, the bad part was, I got ball damage on lane 23. A scrape around the ball with slight depression. The desk took it to be refinished.

Then, 2 frames later, my second ball got the same damage on the same lane. So, 2 balls out of my bag to be refinished.

The laneman came out and thanked me for informing him of my problem. He looked and found a screw in the underfloor ball track.

But, why was it only on my balls and not the others? 2 balls damaged and both mine.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




