Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Moe Morrison suggested that I should've stayed in Sunday Niters and left my other league. She may have had a point, because I had, by far, my best night of the season subbing for Peter last night. I struggled a bit early, but was clean after the 4th frame first game, and had at least one strike in the 10th in each, punching out with six in the second game. As I said in the BowlSK comment, "I need more of these on Wednesday night!"Result
: 169-234-232=635Average (6 games)
: 198AVG+1 score for next time
: 602Composite average (39 games)
: 172
Eric covered my under-average first game with a 252 to win the only two points that were mildly contested in our sweep.
