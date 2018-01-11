BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199741 - 11/01/18 04:08 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4659
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame

Some sloppy Execution cost me a decent first game, and I was only able to get over average in the other two. An issue might have been pacing, as Steve was the only other bowler on the pair, with our opponents forfeiting.

Result: 135-173-178=486
Average (27 games): 170
Average for last 9 games: 173
Next week's AVG+1 score: 514

Composite average (30 games): 172

Team won all four forfeit points, with the team just getting our forfeit score in the first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 168 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 169

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#199742 - 11/01/18 11:13 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 581
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
At least you guys got your points anyway. It was good seeing you on Sunday as well.

Decent week. Bowled a respectable 200, 224, 198, 236 at Richie's house on Sunday. Wasn't enough to make the cut but I've struggled there in the past on their house shot so it's progress.

Last night had 227, 213, 213 and tonight went 222, 212, 235. Used the same ball both nights; my DV8 Alley Cat despite the 2 patterns being quite different. Decided to attack the 44' pattern in my Wednesday league a little differently and play it from more of an outside angle. Worked well in the first game, had 2 other lefties on the pair so had a little bit of an issue with transition but held my own. Getting a big backending ball would probably be my best bet to really score in that house though.

Tonight on the shorter pattern targeted closer to 10 and couldn't buy a strike the first 6 frames and had 1 open in there (chopping a 4-7). Meanwhile my opponent started with an open followed by 5 in a row. But found it the frame after and had a a triple going into the 10th while my opponent slowed down. We both had the same max score of 224 and we both struck 10th & 11th, but he got up in the 12th and went through the nose for a 7 count. I almost did the same but survived with a 6-10 to take my point by 1 pin (but ended up missing the eliminator cut by 2 pins, boo).

Second game had a 213 with 1 open on a split (got punished on a tugged shot) but threw it pretty solid the rest of the night and by the 3rd game had to swing it a bit but I was getting the ball to corner and strike as opposed to leaving flat 7s which I'm prone to in those situations. Had a chance to go off the sheet for 248 but after striking in the 10th threw a wide shot and went 8,1 to finish the night. Solid night but I look around at some of the other scores in the house and wish mine were better. Still yet to have a 700 in that league. But I did take all of my points even though the team lost 14-11.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#199743 - 11/03/18 07:17 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9774
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
that's pretty solid, Wrong guy.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199746 - 11/04/18 10:08 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9774
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Subbing this morning in a Trios league. It's pretty good. League average is over 205. 32 teams.

Bowling with old teammates. I'm replacing a 225 average bowler. Wow, that's pressure.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199748 - 11/08/18 09:44 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4659
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame

My first game was promising, but then my spare game largely escaped me, though, strangely, I didn't miss a 10 pin until the very end.

Result: 191-150-146=487
Average (30 games): 170
Average for last 9 games: 168
Next week's AVG+1 score 540

Composite average (33 games): 171

Si was absent first game, but had a strong third game to help us win third game and steal total. It turned out I needed the second hit in the 10th first game, but didn't get it.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 168 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 169

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#199749 - 11/10/18 07:04 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Mkirchie
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 823
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
Last week, we bowled the vacancy. I'm not sure if it was my setup on the approach or not reading the lanes correctly, but I struggled the first game last week to a 185. I thought I wasn't doing something correctly, so I refocused on how I hold the ball and finished strong and ended up with a 664 series last week. We did lose the first game, but won the last two.

We started practice last night for this week's league, and neither my ball and a bowler on the other team came back. One lane didn't reset pins either. It turns out that we should have never been put on that pair, a motor was burned out and they moved us next to the open bowlers on a pair that was bowled on already. I'm thinking that this night will be rough, and it seemed it when the left lane was hooking much more. I made the right adjustment on that lane and was really lined up most of the night to shoot 277-237-276 for a 790. If I hadn't had a few bad frames in the 2nd game, one for a split and two others that cost me a ton of count, I would of had the 800. I did have two strikes I did not deserve at all in there. We did win 2 games and wood with 2 bowlers not present, which should keep us in 1st.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-790

Top
#199750 - 11/12/18 12:11 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9774
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Subbing this morning in a Trios league. It's pretty good. League average is over 205. 32 teams.

Bowling with old teammates. I'm replacing a 225 average bowler. Wow, that's pressure.


Well, I didn't average 225. But, did roll 660. Plus my 40 pins cap per game. I think it helped.

Won all games and 4 H2H points.


Edited by Dennis Michael (11/12/18 12:12 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199754 - 11/14/18 10:38 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 861
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Whelp....During this swirling the drain season, I had my FIRST 600+ series last night. Over the last 6 years I have seen my average dwindle from 204 to about 179. I am sure most of this is age related and NOT physical age. I have trouble focusing anymore, which USED to be automatic. anyways, 191 (with THREE doubles), 213 (started with a 4 timer), and 204 (had to spare a rap 10 in the 10th to secure the 600). Now, I DID have 4 easy wiffs, and enough strikes that if I pick them all it prolly amounts to 650.

After starting the shift with a dbl, I threw one through the face and left the 3-4-6-7-10 and covered just the 3....5 count, 6 out. nice. I would like to say I have turned a corner, but I know better....just an isolated good session in a sea of dreck.

After starting the shift with a dbl, I threw one through the face and left the 3-4-6-7-10 and covered just the 3....5 count, 6 out. nice. I would like to say I have turned a corner, but I know better....just an isolated good session in a sea of dreck.


Edited by 6_ball_man (11/14/18 10:38 AM)
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Brunswick Danger Zone re-release
Radical Beyond Ridiculous 4k+polish
Storm Code Red
Rotogrip Winner - box
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro shiny
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
#199756 - Yesterday at 03:09 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4659
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame

My Execution was clearly better in the second game, though I thought I threw good shots to leave the 10s I missed in the third game. The missed 10s were stranger because I made the first two 10s that I left.

Result: 134-180-134=448
Average (33 games): 168
Average for last 9 games: 157
Next week's AVG+1 score: 533

Composite average (36 games): 169

Si was absent first game again, but did help us win second game for our lone point.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 168 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 169

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
