Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

At least you guys got your points anyway. It was good seeing you on Sunday as well.



Decent week. Bowled a respectable 200, 224, 198, 236 at Richie's house on Sunday. Wasn't enough to make the cut but I've struggled there in the past on their house shot so it's progress.



Last night had 227, 213, 213 and tonight went 222, 212, 235. Used the same ball both nights; my DV8 Alley Cat despite the 2 patterns being quite different. Decided to attack the 44' pattern in my Wednesday league a little differently and play it from more of an outside angle. Worked well in the first game, had 2 other lefties on the pair so had a little bit of an issue with transition but held my own. Getting a big backending ball would probably be my best bet to really score in that house though.



Tonight on the shorter pattern targeted closer to 10 and couldn't buy a strike the first 6 frames and had 1 open in there (chopping a 4-7). Meanwhile my opponent started with an open followed by 5 in a row. But found it the frame after and had a a triple going into the 10th while my opponent slowed down. We both had the same max score of 224 and we both struck 10th & 11th, but he got up in the 12th and went through the nose for a 7 count. I almost did the same but survived with a 6-10 to take my point by 1 pin (but ended up missing the eliminator cut by 2 pins, boo).



Second game had a 213 with 1 open on a split (got punished on a tugged shot) but threw it pretty solid the rest of the night and by the 3rd game had to swing it a bit but I was getting the ball to corner and strike as opposed to leaving flat 7s which I'm prone to in those situations. Had a chance to go off the sheet for 248 but after striking in the 10th threw a wide shot and went 8,1 to finish the night. Solid night but I look around at some of the other scores in the house and wish mine were better. Still yet to have a 700 in that league. But I did take all of my points even though the team lost 14-11.

