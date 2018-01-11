|
|
|
|
|
#199741 - 11/01/18 04:08 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4658
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Some sloppy Execution
cost me a decent first game, and I was only able to get over average in the other two. An issue might have been pacing, as Steve was the only other bowler on the pair, with our opponents forfeiting.Result
: 135-173-178=486Average (27 games)
: 170Average for last 9 games
: 173Next week's AVG+1 score
: 514Composite average (30 games)
: 172
Team won all four forfeit points, with the team just getting our forfeit score in the first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 170 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199742 - 11/01/18 11:13 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 581
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
|
At least you guys got your points anyway. It was good seeing you on Sunday as well.
Decent week. Bowled a respectable 200, 224, 198, 236 at Richie's house on Sunday. Wasn't enough to make the cut but I've struggled there in the past on their house shot so it's progress.
Last night had 227, 213, 213 and tonight went 222, 212, 235. Used the same ball both nights; my DV8 Alley Cat despite the 2 patterns being quite different. Decided to attack the 44' pattern in my Wednesday league a little differently and play it from more of an outside angle. Worked well in the first game, had 2 other lefties on the pair so had a little bit of an issue with transition but held my own. Getting a big backending ball would probably be my best bet to really score in that house though.
Tonight on the shorter pattern targeted closer to 10 and couldn't buy a strike the first 6 frames and had 1 open in there (chopping a 4-7). Meanwhile my opponent started with an open followed by 5 in a row. But found it the frame after and had a a triple going into the 10th while my opponent slowed down. We both had the same max score of 224 and we both struck 10th & 11th, but he got up in the 12th and went through the nose for a 7 count. I almost did the same but survived with a 6-10 to take my point by 1 pin (but ended up missing the eliminator cut by 2 pins, boo).
Second game had a 213 with 1 open on a split (got punished on a tugged shot) but threw it pretty solid the rest of the night and by the 3rd game had to swing it a bit but I was getting the ball to corner and strike as opposed to leaving flat 7s which I'm prone to in those situations. Had a chance to go off the sheet for 248 but after striking in the 10th threw a wide shot and went 8,1 to finish the night. Solid night but I look around at some of the other scores in the house and wish mine were better. Still yet to have a 700 in that league. But I did take all of my points even though the team lost 14-11.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199743 - 11/03/18 07:17 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9772
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
that's pretty solid, Wrong guy.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199746 - 11/04/18 10:08 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9772
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Subbing this morning in a Trios league. It's pretty good. League average is over 205. 32 teams.
Bowling with old teammates. I'm replacing a 225 average bowler. Wow, that's pressure.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199748 - 11/08/18 09:44 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4658
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
My first game was promising, but then my spare game largely escaped me, though, strangely, I didn't miss a 10 pin until the very end.Result
: 191-150-146=487Average (30 games)
: 170Average for last 9 games
: 168Next week's AVG+1 score
540Composite average (33 games)
: 171
Si was absent first game, but had a strong third game to help us win third game and steal total. It turned out I needed the second hit in the 10th first game, but didn't get it.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 170 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 171The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199749 - Yesterday at 07:04 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 823
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
|
Last week, we bowled the vacancy. I'm not sure if it was my setup on the approach or not reading the lanes correctly, but I struggled the first game last week to a 185. I thought I wasn't doing something correctly, so I refocused on how I hold the ball and finished strong and ended up with a 664 series last week. We did lose the first game, but won the last two.
We started practice last night for this week's league, and neither my ball and a bowler on the other team came back. One lane didn't reset pins either. It turns out that we should have never been put on that pair, a motor was burned out and they moved us next to the open bowlers on a pair that was bowled on already. I'm thinking that this night will be rough, and it seemed it when the left lane was hooking much more. I made the right adjustment on that lane and was really lined up most of the night to shoot 277-237-276 for a 790. If I hadn't had a few bad frames in the 2nd game, one for a split and two others that cost me a ton of count, I would of had the 800. I did have two strikes I did not deserve at all in there. We did win 2 games and wood with 2 bowlers not present, which should keep us in 1st.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-790
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.