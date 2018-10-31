BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199741 - Yesterday at 04:08 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4657
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame

Some sloppy Execution cost me a decent first game, and I was only able to get over average in the other two. An issue might have been pacing, as Steve was the only other bowler on the pair, with our opponents forfeiting.

Result: 135-173-178=486
Average (27 games): 170
Average for last 9 games: 173
Next week's AVG+1 score: 514

Composite average (30 games): 172

Team won all four forfeit points, with the team just getting our forfeit score in the first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 170 HS: 558 HG: 233
Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199742 - Yesterday at 11:13 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 581
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
At least you guys got your points anyway. It was good seeing you on Sunday as well.

Decent week. Bowled a respectable 200, 224, 198, 236 at Richie's house on Sunday. Wasn't enough to make the cut but I've struggled there in the past on their house shot so it's progress.

Last night had 227, 213, 213 and tonight went 222, 212, 235. Used the same ball both nights; my DV8 Alley Cat despite the 2 patterns being quite different. Decided to attack the 44' pattern in my Wednesday league a little differently and play it from more of an outside angle. Worked well in the first game, had 2 other lefties on the pair so had a little bit of an issue with transition but held my own. Getting a big backending ball would probably be my best bet to really score in that house though.

Tonight on the shorter pattern targeted closer to 10 and couldn't buy a strike the first 6 frames and had 1 open in there (chopping a 4-7). Meanwhile my opponent started with an open followed by 5 in a row. But found it the frame after and had a a triple going into the 10th while my opponent slowed down. We both had the same max score of 224 and we both struck 10th & 11th, but he got up in the 12th and went through the nose for a 7 count. I almost did the same but survived with a 6-10 to take my point by 1 pin (but ended up missing the eliminator cut by 2 pins, boo).

Second game had a 213 with 1 open on a split (got punished on a tugged shot) but threw it pretty solid the rest of the night and by the 3rd game had to swing it a bit but I was getting the ball to corner and strike as opposed to leaving flat 7s which I'm prone to in those situations. Had a chance to go off the sheet for 248 but after striking in the 10th threw a wide shot and went 8,1 to finish the night. Solid night but I look around at some of the other scores in the house and wish mine were better. Still yet to have a 700 in that league. But I did take all of my points even though the team lost 14-11.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

